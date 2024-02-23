I don't want to post a Missouri football-based column and not write about the team. Now, if something happens on a week it's not scheduled to come out, I'll change course and post a column.

1. Sam Horn’s injury and what the positives and negatives are.

Well, after what seemed like the start of a pedestrian offseason for much of January and February, the Tigers got some football news. Not good news, but news nonetheless.

Quarterback Sam Horn had Tommy John surgery to fix a torn UCL and that’ll sideline him for 12-15 months.

I’ll break it down as far as the positives and negatives.

Let’s rip the bandaid off and start with the negatives.

The injury is a bummer for Horn because not only will he miss all of spring ball this year but probably next year. That’s three spring camps that he barely competed in or didn’t compete in at all.

Also, for him specifically, that means he knows there’ll probably be one or two incoming transfers coming in to try and take his spot.

On the surface, it looks like it’s just the backup role. In reality, QB2 this year has a chance to be QB1 next year after Brady Cook runs out of eligibility after this season.

So, not only was Horn a play away from being the starting quarterback on a top-10 team, but he was in line to be the starter in 2025 or at least be in the thick of the race versus any other quarterback the team would have or bring in.

The positive news in all of this is Horn is young. He’s in his early 20s, and it’s just easier to recover from most things when you’re young.

Unfortunately, the norm for many pitchers is that they’ll likely undergo Tommy John surgery at some point in their career. That sucks, but at the same time, it’s not a career-ending injury.

It’s more of a “Dang, that sucks that you have that injury but we will see you when you get back,” more than a “Wow, is his career over?”

If he wants to come back to play football then he will still be able to compete for the starting job in 2025.

However, it’s completely possible that he won’t return to football.

He could’ve played football with the injury, but he only got it because he doesn’t want to be done with baseball, and to be honest can you blame him? He can throw 98 mph and has had his name thrown around as a high-round MLB Draft pick.

More positive news or glass-half-full news so to speak is that the Tigers will go in the portal and grab one or two quarterbacks. You never know, they could find Cook’s heir apparent.

Since I started covering the team two seasons ago, they’ve only ever had four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Right now, they’re at two not including Horn.

Ideally, a player from another big conference, who probably won’t or doesn’t win the starting job at their current school but has at least two years of eligibility would be the best target for them in the transfer portal.

So, if we had to make a quick portal shopping list, the Tigers probably need one or two quarterbacks, one or two defensive tackles and possibly a left guard depending on how camp goes.