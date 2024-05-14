It’s going to be a little different than it was in-season. I'll post one weekly during the season, which for me is from SEC Media Days through Missouri's final game.

Welcome to the offseason version of Four Down Territory.

1. Recently approved NCAA football rule changes.

Last month, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved some new rules that can take effect this season.

1. The option for teams in all three divisions to use tablets to see in-game video from the broadcast feed, camera angles from the coach’s end zone and coach’s sideline.

2. A two-minute warning in the second and fourth quarters.

3. Allowing conferences the option of using a collaborative replay review system.

4. Coach-to-helmet communication

5. Penalizing horse-collar tackles within the tackle box for a 15-yard personal foul.

6. Allowing head coaches to do interviews with broadcast partners after the first and third quarters.

Let’s talk about what seems like the two most important rule changes, which is the two-minute warning and the helmet communication.

The two-minute warning at the end of the first and second halves adds an extra timeout for teams and TV broadcast partners (there won’t be back-to-back TV timeouts) and allows for more dramatic moments at the end of the halves.

Eli Drinkwitz, who led Mizzou to a couple of close wins over Kansas State and Florida with some good play under two minutes in 2023, sees the rule change as another coaching and learning opportunity for his team this offseason.

“When you're talking about one-possession games on both sides of the ball, whether you're trying to run out the clock or get the ball back, you're going to see teams mismanage or mishandle that and we got to do a great job as coaches, preparing ourselves for those situations,” Drinkwitz said at the Come Home Tour event in St. Louis last week.

Wide receiver and projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Luther Burden III, was asked about the two-minute warning and NCAA rule changes over the last couple of years being similar to the NFL game and he said he likes how the college game is translating to the NFL.

During the 2023 bowl season, the NCAA allowed teams to test the helmet communication system, which lets coaches talk to one designated player through their helmet.

Like the NFL, the designated player will have a green dot on their helmet and the communication will be allowed to happen until the ball is snapped or there are 15 seconds left in the play clock, whichever happens first.

Mizzou didn’t elect to participate in the trial run during their 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Drinkwitz believes it can be a useful tool going forward but implementing it will be a bit of a task.

“You can use it to your advantage, but you got to be adamant in trying to figure out how,” Drinkwitz said. “There's no real manual to both (this and the two-minute warning) of those things.”