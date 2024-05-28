It’s going to be a little different than it was in-season. I'll post one weekly during the season, which for me is from SEC Media Days through Missouri's final game.

Welcome to the offseason version of Four Down Territory.

The 2024 freshman class is on campus, meaning everyone on the roster should be, too.

First, let's get to this point, you know you're cool if you say your nickname and then you say "also known as" (insert government name here) like James Madison did.

Moving on.

if you've followed PowerMizzou's new position-by-position football roster comparison series, you may notice a slight difference through the first two positions (quarterback and running back) between the 2023 and 2024 football rosters.

Depth.

Not to say every position group or every 2024 starter is or will be as good as the previous year's but from top to bottom some of these position groups have improved dramatically.

Let's take the running back and linebacker rooms for example.

From top to bottom, this year's running back room looks more balanced.

Marcus Carroll was the 10th-best rusher in the FBS statistically with 1,350 yards.

Nate Noel had a 1,100-yard season in 2021 and rushed for a little more than 830 yards a year ago.

Neither one of them is probably as good as Cody Schrader (doesn't mean they can't be). Carroll and Noel looked pretty good during spring ball and are competing to be the RB1.

It's possible that the nation's 10th-leading rusher could be RB2 (or if things go how Mizzou would like them to go RB1A). That's depth.

Turn over to the quarterbacks of the defense and the Tigers have brought in three linebackers in the transfer portal this offseason with Khalil Jacobs being the latest newcomer by transferring to the team last week.

He went from a special teamer in 2022 to recording 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in 2023 for Corey Batoon at South Alabama.

Missouri already had two linebackers it liked in Triston Newson and Chuck Hicks. Both of whom, should be the presumptive starters going into fall camp but with all of this depth at the position how do we know they'll keep those jobs to start the season or throughout the season?

Miami transfer Corey Flagg Jr. isn't a pushover.

He had 48 tackles, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble last year, and that was the worst year of his career outside of his true freshman campaign when he still recorded 15 tackles and a fumble recovery in six games.

Are any of those linebackers better than the duo of Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey? To be determined. However, from top to bottom, you can't deny the depth of these rooms. You can't deny Missouri is going for "it." And "it" refers to the 12-team College Football Playoff.