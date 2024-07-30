Welcome to Four Down Territory where I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

1. Camp thoughts and ranking the offensive positions groups from solidified to not solidified.

Fall camp is here. Mizzou held its first media day on Sunday and the next day its first practice.

My overarching thought on media day a couple of days later is that it was similar to SEC Media Days because nothing outrageous happened, however, when a team has legit College Football Playoff aspirations that's probably a good thing.

The biggest change was Eli Drinkwitz announcing additions, promotions and title changes to his coaching staff. For more on that, click here.

The coaching staff kept telling us that every starting job and spot in the rotation is up for grabs, but that's not true.

So, let's rank positions from solidified to not solidified to understand where the question marks are for the position groups. The offense will go first.

1. Quarterback. This is pretty simple. Brady Cook is the starter and his backup is Drew Pyne.

2. Tight end. This positioning doesn't mean Brett Norfleet is the second-best player on the team, but there isn't competition for his starting job.

3. Offensive line. Drinkwitz said the competition is "wide open" for the offensive line. The reality is it's not.

Connor Tollison will be the center, Cam'Ron Johnson will be the right guard and Armand Membou will be the right tackle. The two "question marks" surround the left guard and left tackle spots. On Monday, Cayden Green was taking reps at left guard and Marcus Bryant was taking reps at left tackle next to him (as expected) in drills the media was allowed to see.

Not to mention, Green is the 12th overall transfer in the Rivals transfer tracker rankings and Bryant was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2023. Those players don't sit on the bench.

In all likelihood, Drinkwitz said there was an open competition to emphasize how deep they feel the team is at offensive line but it would take something major to happen for someone else to enter the starting lineup.

4. Wide receiver. This is close and could be higher on some people's lists. This group sits at No. 4 on this list just because outside of the top three (Luther Burden, Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper) there can be several combinations for who rounds out the depth chart.

Mekhi Miller and Speedy Johnson have experience and have made huge plays during their respective tenures with the team. Joshua Manning and Daniel Blood are players the team is excited about, and then there are four-star freshmen Courtney Crutchfield and James Madison.

5. Running back. This is the only position on offense that truly doesn't have a starter. We know it will likely be Marcus Carroll or Nate Noel, and Jamal Roberts will likely be the RB3.