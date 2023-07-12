So, I’ll give you three thoughts on Missouri football or college football in general. Then, the last thought will be whatever I want it to be.

Welcome to Four Down Territory which is a spin-off of Ten Thoughts.

1. I’ll be our SEC Media Days representative in Nashville. This will be my third straight appearance at this event and it’s always cool. Well, except last year when my car broke down on the way to Atlanta. That wasn’t cool. Don't worry I got a new one once I got back home.

Anyway, I’m ready to talk about this year’s team and the 2023 season in a more matter-of-fact type of way. For the last six to seven months, it’s been a lot of preview work. Which isn’t bad, but nothing beats covering the season.

Speaking of the season, let's take a look at Mizzou’s schedule and how I see it going down as of July 12. Obviously, a lot can change by the time the season starts.

South Dakota (H) Win

MTSU (H) Win

K-State (H) Loss

Memphis (N) Win

Vandy (A) Win

LSU (H) Loss

Kentucky (A) Loss

South Carolina (H) Win

Georgia (A) Loss

Tennessee (H) Loss

Florida (H) Win

Arkansas (A) Win

Well, the scores versus South Dakota and MTSU should look a lot like the scores from last season versus Louisiana Tech (52-24) and New Mexico State (45-14). There’s not much room for close contests 一 let alone losses 一 versus non-Power 5 teams when you’re in the SEC. You’ve got to save that for the conference games.

Moving on to Kansas State. I think it’s a winnable game but I’ll mark it down as a loss for now until I know who Mizzou's quarterback is and how they played entering this game.

The Wildcats lost a lot of key pieces on their defense, including defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs, and 6-foot-4 cornerback Julius Brents, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round. Not to mention, they also lost starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, All-American running back Deuce Vaughn and their No. 1 wide receiver Malik Knowles.

Chris Klieman has proven to be a good coach. So, I’m sure the reinforcements are in tow despite losing so many key plays.

This game should be much better than in 2022.

For more info on Kansas State's roster: Checking out the comp: Kansas State

Vandy should be a win but it won’t be an easy win.

Checking out the comp: Vandy

LSU is going to be a nine or 10 win team at worse to me, and one of those wins will probably include Mizzou.

Checking out the comp: LSU

Kentucky is a swing game and Mizzou could very well win that. But the Wildcats have former North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary entering the fray and he was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation two seasons ago. Former Vandy running back Ray Davis is replacing Chris Rodriguez Jr., so I think they’ll be okay and then they have some incoming offensive linemen who should help up front.

Checking out the comp: Kentucky

South Carolina is a swing game as well and based on the fact that Eli Drinkwitz is 3-0 versus them is enough for me to choose them.

Checking out the comp: South Carolina

It’s one thing for the Tigers to have a close game versus Georgia at home. Having a close game on the road will be much harder. Kirby Smart is going to have a receipt ready for the team that played his Bulldogs better than any team last season.

Checking out the comp: Georgia

Tennessee appeared to be Mizzou’s boogeyman the last couple of seasons having outscored the Tigers 128-48. I can’t imagine another historically bad loss, but it's hard for me to come up with a win based on recent history and the Vols trending upward.

Checking out the comp: Tennessee

Florida is a swing game but it’s on the lower end of swing games. I feel like they’ll be floating around 5-7 or 6-6 this season. This game will be a blackout game for Mizzou and it’ll be mid-November with some chilly weather. Also, this game will be sandwiched between clashes with LSU and FSU for the Gators.

Checking out the comp: Florida

When I think of a swing game and what it means for Mizzou the definition (at least for this season) is Arkansas. Mizzou has won six of the last seven in this matchup, and the Razorbacks lost a lot of talent, including their starting center, two starting receivers, and their three best defensive players.

This is the regular season finale so by the time this game happens we’ll know more than enough about each team, but for these predictions, I’ll side with Mizzou taking one on the road.

Checking out the comp: Arkansas

So, officially I’m at 7-5, but also I could see 8-4 and 6-6. If last season showed me anything, it’s to expect the unexpected (think Auburn and Kentucky games).