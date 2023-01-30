The four-star prospect goes in-depth on his most recent trip to Columbia.

Nwaneri said he's not close to committing anywhere yet, but did say he has continued to develop a strong rapport with head coach Eli Drinkwitz and defensive line coach Kevin Peoples .

Nwaneri has over 25 offers including one from Missouri, which gave him his fourth offer in the fall of 2021.

Four-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri out of Lee's Summit North (Mo.) made his fifth visit to Mizzou on the weekend of Jan. 28, this time taking part in Junior Day. Nwaneri is the nation's 74th overall prospect, the ninth-best defensive end and the No. 2 player in Missouri, according to Rivals.

How was the visit and what did you do for Junior Day?

"We got to meet all the coaches and then we went to a player panel. After that, we went to the (Iowa State at Mizzou) basketball game and then went to coach Drinkwitz's house. The atmosphere (at the game) was crazy. It was a good game and Missouri played well, so it was a great experience."

What’s your relationship with the coaching staff?

"My relationship is pretty strong, especially with coach Drinkwitz and coach Peoples. I've been to the school five times now and they've been there about three or four times."

What has the coaching staff said about what they value in you? Where do they see you helping out at?

"From my understanding, they said I was a top priority. Coach Peoples has been telling me that I would fit right into this defense."

What are you looking for in a school? How much does academics and your family wanting to see you play or the school’s proximity to a big city play a factor in your decision?

"Me knowing I'll be developed as a player and a person that's a big deal. For my family, education is really important, and location doesn't really matter to me as long as the school is the best fit for me."

What schools have been recruiting you the hardest?

Oklahoma, Mizzou, Oregon, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Southern California.

What’s the timeline or window when you think you would want to announce your top schools or a commitment to a school?

"Sometime in the spring, and I'll probably drop a top eight or a top five. When it comes to committing, I'm not sure. I'm not in a rush to make a decision, so it could be a while it just depends."

In his junior campaign, Nwaneri racked up 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and six pass deflections.