Rocket Watts, a four-star guard in the 2019 class, has scheduled his first three official visits that he will take beginning next month. Nine schools remain in pursuit of Watts as he is ready to dig further into his recruitment.

One of the top guard prospects in his class nationally, Watts will begin his visit tour next month, a source confirmed with Rivals.com. First, Florida State will host Watts on September 3. From there, he will head to Missouri on September 21. Finally, Watts will cap the month off as he will head to Louisville on September 28.