Four-star guard Rocket Watts schedules three official visits
Rocket Watts, a four-star guard in the 2019 class, has scheduled his first three official visits that he will take beginning next month. Nine schools remain in pursuit of Watts as he is ready to dig further into his recruitment.
One of the top guard prospects in his class nationally, Watts will begin his visit tour next month, a source confirmed with Rivals.com. First, Florida State will host Watts on September 3. From there, he will head to Missouri on September 21. Finally, Watts will cap the month off as he will head to Louisville on September 28.
A tough-minded guard that can play either backcourt position, Watts was a standout on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. He posted per-game averages of 24.7 points, four rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Capturing the gold medal with the United States program at the FIBA under-17 World Championship, this summer, Watts is backed by a tremendous pedigree and strong work ethic.
Originally down to a group of seven, just last week, Watts expanded it some. Now, nine remain in contention, a group consisting of USC, Michigan State, UConn, Florida State, Louisville, Oregon, Missouri, Minnesota, and Marquette.
A timetable for his commitment is not set as more visits are expected to be scheduled in the weeks ahead.