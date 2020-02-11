Among those visiting over the weekend was Jaden Jones , a 6-foot-7 wing from St Louis Christian Academy.Overall, Jones felt the visit went well and is still developing a relationship with the coaching staff.

Missouri basketball has seen its share of highs and lows this season. This past weekend materialized into one of the highest highs of the season to date. Mizzou Arena was as full as it has been in some time as the Tigers hosted the annual Rally for Rhyan game. On the court, Cuonzo Martin and company nabbed an elusive victory, in overtime, against conference rival Arkansas. Off the court, Missouri played host to a number of recruits that got to take in the atmosphere of one of Mizzou’s newfound traditions.

“The visit went really well. The whole coaching staff greeted my family and I in a really nice way.” Jones said. “I’m still getting to know the coaching staff but they are all nice people.

“I was surprised at how big the facilities were, the size really stood out to me.”

Many Mizzou fans may be familiar with Jones’ high school and AAU teammate, Jordan Nesbitt. Nesbitt was a part of the 2020 class at Lutheran North in St Louis before transferring to St Louis Christian last season and reclassifying to 2021. Jones said that while they play together year round and Nesbitt is a great teammate, they haven’t had any discussions about playing together at the next level.

Unlike most recruits at St Louis schools, the Gateway City is new to Jones. He began this season at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley before transferring to St Louis Christian. He got a little taste of St. Louis earlier in December at the Braggin' Rights game.

“I started hearing from Mizzou when they invited me to the game against Illinois in St. Louis.”

That game certainly left an impression on the lanky guard who described the atmosphere as electric and said he really enjoyed getting to watch the coaching staff work in person.

One thing Jones may have noticed is that he has a skill set the Tigers desperately lack: shooting. At 6-foot-7, not too many players in the country can stretch the floor like Jones. His range extends well beyond the high school three-point line with the ability to shoot over smaller defenders with ease. Having seen Jones in person on a handful of occasions this season, there is a smoothness to his game that makes his scoring ability seem effortless. That shooting ability has garnered attention on the national scene as well. Previously unranked, Jones appeared on the latest Rivals150 for 2021 at number 91, a sizable jump for a first appearance. While he appreciates it, Jones doesn’t have his mind on the rankings.

“It is cool that they are taking notice, but I am fully focusing on elevating my game,” he said.

The St. Louis Christian sharpshooter says he has started to hear from some more schools as of late including Iowa State, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Ohio State, and Mizzou. He took an unofficial visit to Kentucky on January 21st. Mizzou has yet to extend an official offer. Jones is looking to take more visits, but St. Louis Christian plays a travel schedule and it can often be difficult to find time.

“With the season being busy it is hard to find time but visits to Arizona, USC, and LSU are being looked at.”

As for what he is looking for in a college destination, Jones has a focus on his academics.

“First is education, second is a coaching staff that knows what I am and believes in me. Also wanting a staff to push me.”