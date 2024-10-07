Advertisement

Missouri suffers first loss in embarrassing fashion

Missouri suffers first loss in embarrassing fashion

Dominant. There’s no other word to describe how Texas A&M looked against Missouri.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou target Jackson Cantwell climbs to top spot in Class of 2026

Mizzou target Jackson Cantwell climbs to top spot in Class of 2026

Jackson Cantwell received a bump in the Class of 2026 Rivals250, following the reclassification of Jahkeem Stewart.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Quick predictions

Quick predictions

One last thing before I start driving up from Houston to College Station, let’s get a couple of predictions down.

 • Kyle McAreavy
The deep dive: Week 6 defensive backs

The deep dive: Week 6 defensive backs

We're finishing off the deep dives this week with the defensive backfield. Here's a look at the corners and safeties.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
The deep dive: Week 6 linebackers

The deep dive: Week 6 linebackers

Let’s take a couple of steps backward to the linebackers. Here's a dive into how the linebackers match up this week.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy

PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 7, 2024
Four-star safety Isaiah Williams breaks down his interest in Mizzou
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
