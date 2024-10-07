Four-star safety Isaiah Williams breaks down his interest in Mizzou

in other news
Missouri suffers first loss in embarrassing fashion
Dominant. There’s no other word to describe how Texas A&M looked against Missouri.
Mizzou target Jackson Cantwell climbs to top spot in Class of 2026
Jackson Cantwell received a bump in the Class of 2026 Rivals250, following the reclassification of Jahkeem Stewart.
Quick predictions
One last thing before I start driving up from Houston to College Station, let’s get a couple of predictions down.
The deep dive: Week 6 defensive backs
We're finishing off the deep dives this week with the defensive backfield. Here's a look at the corners and safeties.
The deep dive: Week 6 linebackers
Let’s take a couple of steps backward to the linebackers. Here's a dive into how the linebackers match up this week.
