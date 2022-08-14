Freshman Forecast: Defense

Missouri is about midway through fall camp with the season opener less than three weeks away. One of the most intriguing storylines every August and September is which true freshmen will see the field. Over the next two days, we'll offer up our thoughts on every true freshman on the roster. Yesterday, we looked at the offense. Today, the Tiger defense.

One of the trademarks of the Gary Pinkel era was an unheralded recruit coming out of nowhere to earn playing time as a true freshman. It was often a linebacker (Sean Weatherspoon, Andrew Gachkar). We've heard Glass' name a few times in camp. Missouri doesn't have established depth at the position and Glass could help on special teams. Call it a hunch, we think he skips the redshirt.

Missouri is transfer heavy at defensive end and there's just no need for Wesolak to play. He might see the field in a couple of blowouts, but a redshirt is very likely.

We see either Simmons or Glass skipping the redshirt, but not both. Since we predicted Glass to skip the shirt, we'll say Simmons sees action in up to four games, but not more than that.

When we asked Eli Drinkwitz about the freshman defensive tackles, he was pretty clear Missouri would bring them along slowly. Given the transfers the Tigers brought in, a redshirt seems like the move.

See what we said about Marshall. This spring, we would have predicted Gracial would play. But Missouri added enough transfers on the interior that we think he redshirts now.

Scott was on campus for spring football. It's not out of the question he plays. But the Tigers probably have enough guys here that the need isn't there. We'd look for Scott to get time in some early games and if he's a clear standout, maybe he skips the redshirt, but more likely he doesn't.

On the surface, you wouldn't think Wayne would play. The Tigers have experience and depth at safety. But it's possible the top four all leave after this season. And the coaching staff didn't move Wayne from offense to defense for no reason. We'll say he skips the redshirt.

Thompson hasn't played in a game in a long time after tearing his ACL early last year. We see a development and a rehab year for him. No reason to skip the redshirt.