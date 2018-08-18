Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. This week, freshman linebacker Nick Bolton spoke to reporters. The coaching staff has identified Bolton as one freshman likely to make an impact this season. Here is what Bolton had to say.

Question: What has been the biggest difference between high school and camp?

Nick Bolton: “The scheme is more broad. Everybody’s bigger, faster and stronger. So definitely that’s been a big change, and getting the new scheme has been kind of difficult at times, but I’ve managed to get through it pretty good.”

Q: Coach Odom listed you as one of the true freshmen who has impressed so far. Why do you feel like you’ve been able to do that?

NB: “Basically just doing my job to the best of my abilities. I don’t try to do anything else other than what I’m instructed to do each play. So I just go in each play and lock in on my keys and I do my job every play.”

Q: Do the coaches have you as a specific position yet?

NB: “I came here as Mike, but then they transferred me to Will, so I been playing that Will for most of the camp.”

Q: Playing Will, have you been learning a lot from Terez Hall? What has he taught you?

NB: “I’ve learned a lot from all the older guys, from the coaching staff, too. Terez has been a big help, helping me transfer my eyes, getting my eyes right. Also Aubrey Miller, he’s also been like a big brother type deal, too. So they all help me become the best player I can be.”

Q: Is there any specific skill or aspect of your game that you’ve had to improve over the first couple weeks of camp?

NB: “Probably my pass covering. Because everybody here is faster. Going against smaller kids back home, I was just the biggest, fastest kid. But when I came here, everybody’s a lot faster. Upping my game and transferring my eyes and technique have probably been the biggest thing that’s helped me since I got here.”

Q: Have you had to cover Albert O yet?

“I had to cover Albert, and I had to cover Blanton as well. Very hard matchups to cover.”

Q: What’s your goal for this season?

“I hope to play. I hope to contribute to the team any way possible. Special teams, playing on the field wherever I’m needed, that’s what I’m willing to do to get on the football field.”

Q: How has it helped you to come in and compete alongside three other true freshmen for playing time?

NB: “I mean, competition is huge, it brings the best out of everybody. So Chad (Bailey) and Cam (Wilkins), they’re both my roommates, along with Gerald Nathan as well, so we’re all competitive, but at the end of the day we’re all brothers and we’re all in this thing together, and everybody’s trying to make each other better in the room.”