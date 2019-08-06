How’s the adjustment been your first couple of months on campus?

"It has been a big adjustment. Especially with the climate because Texas you know, it’s a little hotter than Missouri so I had to get adjusted to the cool stuff and getting back used to the sunlight like it is now because we’ve been in the cold for a minute."

What’s been the biggest adjustment as far as football goes?

"Really learning probably the technique to do the right little things and then learning a whole new playbook from what I did in high school."

Have you set any goals for your freshman year?

"I’ve set some goals to get on the field as a freshman, especially with the depth chart. As time goes on I’m still trying to learn to play better, play faster."

Missouri fans haven't really seen you play. What stands out about you and what do you need to improve at this level?

"Right now I need to improve with playing a little faster with the new defense that I just learned. What I bring to the team is physicality. When I get more comfortable everybody will see what I can do."

What spot do they have you at right now?

"Right now I’m playing hybrid safety and I’m still learning deep safety."

Who’s kind of helped you along?

"Perk. (Ronnell) Perkins and (Khalil) Oliver. They both have been helping me, saying we’re the future of the program. They’re trying to help me learn the stuff like they had learned.