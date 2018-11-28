In all, Missouri turned the ball over on five of its final six possessions of the half. Meanwhile, Temple finished the half on a 16-4 run, taking a 12-point lead into halftime. The Tigers rallied late, but were never able to tie the game, eventually losing 79-77.

Then the turnovers started. Mark Smith had the ball taken away, leading to a fastbreak dunk. Jordan Geist had the ball stripped away in the lane, leading to an open three-pointer. Kevin Puryear had a turnover, then Smith had his dribble stolen in the backcourt. Finally, in the final 30 seconds of the half, Puryear was called for a charge.

With 3:52 left in the first half against Temple on Tuesday night, Jeremiah Tilmon made two free throws to give Missouri a 28-26 lead. It hadn’t been a pretty first 16 minutes for the Tigers, but timely jump-shooting and second-chance points had kept them in the contest.

Missouri’s meltdown in the final minutes of the first half wasn’t a new sight, nor was the problem that led to Temple’s run: turnovers. In the Tigers’ first loss of the season, against Iowa State, they had the game tied before allowing a 9-0 run in the final 2:15 of the first half, which essentially put the game out of reach. Against Kansas State in the Paradise Jam final, Missouri allowed Kansas State to score the final 13 points of the second half. It once again could not recover.

Asked after the game, head coach Cuonzo Martin and his players couldn’t come up with one explanation for the worrisome trend. Martin suggested it had to do with the fact that the team often isn’t playing its best lineup at the end of halves. (Depth was a factor Tuesday; the Tiger bench combined to score nine points while committing seven turnovers.) Geist said it simply boiled down to a lack of urgency.

“We just didn’t have any energy,” Geist said. “We didn’t have any heart. I thought in the second half we came out and tried to throw the first punch and keep at them. They punched us in the first half and we kind of just backed down.”

What Missouri’s players and its coach could agree on, however, was that this Missouri team isn’t good enough to overcome so many turnovers. Against Iowa State, the Tigers had 22 giveaways. Against Kansas State, it was 14. Tuesday, it was 15, and Temple only committed five. The Owls outscored Missouri 20 points to seven off those turnovers.

Missouri actually came out ahead in several statistical categories. The Tigers shot 52 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from three, compared to 51.6 and 34.6 percent for Temple. Missouri also out-rebounded Temple 38 to 25. Puryear said afterward that just made the result sting more.

“When you look at the numbers, we shot over 50 from the field, over 50 from the three-point line, and they kind of capitalized on our turnovers, had 20 points on our turnovers,” Puryear said. “I mean, that’s the game.”

Three of Missorui’s turnovers, including two in about a 10-second span in the second half, came against Temple’s full-court press. That wasn’t new either; Missouri struggled mightily to handle full-court pressure a season ago. Martin, asked whether the team’s struggles to inbound the ball against a press resulted from miscommunication, said “it was just a poor job.” He acknowledged that the Tigers aren’t yet a good enough defensive team to overcome giving an opponent so many free points.

“It’s hard while you’re growing as a defensive team, because you don’t give yourself a chance to win games,” Martin said. “So that’s the part that’s hard for me.”

Missouri did, in fact, have a chance to win. The Tigers cut Temple’s lead to two points on a couple different occasions in the second half, thanks in large part to Tilmon getting more involved on the offensive end and Geist knocking down several timely three-pointers. But after Geist cut the deficit to two points with 11.5 seconds left, Temple’s Shizz Alston Jr. hit two free throws to extend the lead to four points, and Geist missed a contested three on the following trip.

Puryear was blunt in his assessment that it wasn’t late-game execution that cost Missouri the win. It was the turnovers, which, like the team’s poor start to the first half, have become a common occurrence for Missouri this season.

“We’re just not going to beat good teams turning the ball over like that,” Puryear said. “There’s just no way around it. We’re not going to beat good teams turning the ball over 15-plus times a game.”