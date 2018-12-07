“I was just trying to make some energy, get us going,” Geist said of the run. “I thought the first half, I kind of played a little dead. I didn’t bring much energy, and that’s kind of my role on the team.”

The sequence sparked Missouri’s offense to life. The Tigers went on a 25-5 run over the next five and a half minutes and eventually defeated Oral Roberts 80-64.

But then freshman Torrence Watson hit his second of four corner three-pointers on the night, and senior point guard Jordan Geist stole the ball and made a fastbreak layup. Geist then poked the ball away from Kaelen Malone and laid it in for his second bucket in four seconds. He also drew a foul on the play and made the ensuing free throw.

With 14:12 left in Friday’s game, Oral Roberts forward Emmanuel Nekwesi made a layup to cut the Missouri’s lead to just two, and the sparse crowd in Mizzou Arena fell nearly silent. After 25-plus minutes of basketball characterized by sloppy offense and frequent fouls, the Tigers appeared to be in legitimate danger of falling to the team ranked No. 302 nationally by Ken Pomeroy.

Missouri’s entire offense looked sluggish during the first half, in part because Friday’s game was the team’s third in six days. Foul trouble played an even larger role. Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri’s foul-prone sophomore center, earned a technical foul with 11:12 left in the first half after he got tangled up with Oral Roberts’ Chris Miller during a dead ball. The technical sent him to the bench with two fouls and prompted fellow forward Mitchell Smith, who already had two fouls, to re-enter the game. He promptly picked up his third. Worst of all, Reed Nikko drew three fouls in a one minute, 58 second span, giving him four fouls in three minutes of action in the first half.

As a result, Martin was forced to get creative with his lineups. At one point, Kevin Puryear occupied the center position. On a few other possessions, 6-foot-8 sophomore K.J. Santos, playing his first game in a Missouri uniform after he missed the first eight games with a foot injury, served as the tallest Tiger player on the floor, with 6-foot-5 freshman Torrence Watson playing “power forward.”

Oral Roberts, which entered the game ranked No. 273 nationally in total rebounding, out-rebounded Missouri 20-18 in the first half. Despite the fact that the Golden Eagles shot 29 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range in the first 20 minutes, Missouri led by just seven points at halftime. Head coach Cuonzo Martin said that with Tilmon and Nikko on the bench, Oral Roberts switched its defense to a one-three-one zone, and the Tigers struggled to adjust.

“What we try to do in the one-three-one is post up Tilmon, or if it’s Reed, post their bodies up, and I think when (Tilmon) was in foul trouble, that’s when they went to it,” Martin said. “… I thought we got stagnant, we settled for some shots.”

Puryear said the foul trouble bothered Missouri not just from a lineup perspective, but because the constant whistles disrupted the flow of the game.

“I think we couldn’t really get into the rhythm of the game because they were in the bonus halfway through,” Puryear said.



Geist’s five points in four seconds stirred the entire lineup to life. The Tigers scored 40 points in the game’s final 13:33. The had 47 in the second half — a season-high for a half — and six players scored in double-figures. Mark Smith led the way with 14 points; Geist, Watson and Puryear each had 12 and Xavier Pinson scored 11.

The biggest difference in the final 13 minutes came from having Tilmon on the floor. Tilmon didn’t ultimately foul out of the game, and he finished with 12 points and six rebounds despite playing only 16 minutes. Geist said he also created open looks for Missouri’s three-point shooters. The Tigers continued their season-long trend of shooting well from behind the arc, making 12 of 26 threes on the game and seven of 13 in the second half.

“(Having Tilmon in the game) makes it a lot easier,” Geist said. “When you throw it in there, they either have to all collapse and you got an open three, or he goes one-on-one, and I’ll take one-on-one with him any day.”

After the game, Martin said he’d have to review film of the foul calls before discussing Missouri’s foul trouble in the first half. Moreso than the fouls themselves, he expressed concern about that the rest of the team let the foul trouble take it out of its usual offensive game.

“We just have an environment, you have to be prepared for anything,” Martin said. “Everybody steps up. You have 13 scholarship guys, you have to be ready to play. … I just think it threw us off a little bit in the first half with Reed and Tilmon (getting into foul trouble), because now some of the things we were doing in a situation like that, we were limited in what we could do, and it cost us.”