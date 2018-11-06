In the opening minutes of Missouri’s first basketball game of the season, point guard Jordan Geist dribbled up the floor on a fast break and dished the ball to Mark Smith. The Illinois transfer stepped calmly into his first shot in a Missouri uniform and drained it. Less than two minutes later, Smith hit another three, then, on the next trip down the floor, another. Smith, who just eleven days ago learned that a waiver allowing him to play this season had been granted by the NCAA, provided the Tigers with 19 much-needed points in their 68-55 win over Central Arkansas. He also added a career-high 10 rebounds. On a night when the rest of Missouri’s lineup shot just three of 18 from behind the arc, Smith’s shooting kept the team’s first game of the season from ever feeling overly stressful.

Mark Smith made five three-pointers and scored 19 points in his Missouri debut. Jordan Kodner

Smith shot just 23 percent from three-point range at Illinois last season, but Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said he was “not surprised” that Smith finished Tuesday’s game five for eight. Smith said he made improving his jump shot a priority during the offseason. “In the summer when I came in, that’s just what I worked on a lot,” Smith said. “I’ve always been a good shooter. At Illinois I was just — I don’t know how to explain it, I just couldn’t hit shots. But I just worked my tail off this summer.” Since forward Jontay Porter suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason scrimmage, the expectation has been that the Tigers would surround big man Jeremiah Tilmon with shooters on the offensive end. They did so Tuesday, and Tilmon did his part. The sophomore scored 16 points, one shy of his career high. Central Arkansas coach Russ Pennell said after the game Smith was able to get open looks because Pennell had instructed his guards to dive into the post and provide help when Tilmon got the ball down low. Once Smith established himself as a shooting threat, Tilmon had more room to operate, and the whole offense ran more smoothly. “If guys can’t shoot the ball, then (defenders) aren’t worrying about running back out there after them,” Tilmon explained. “After they double-team, then they probably just stay down there and stay on me. But being that they can shoot, they gotta get back out and can’t give them to much space.” Smith’s rebounding ability proved a welcome boost as well, and assured that he’ll see plenty of playing time moving forward. Martin constantly extolls the values of defense and rebounding. Smith never recorded more than three rebounds in a game last season. “Like I’ve always told our guards, I don’t know where you get the idea that the big men are supposed to do all our rebounding,” Martin said. “Everybody has a right to rebound the basketball.” The question mark surrounding this year’s Missouri squad has always been and will continue to be whether its perimeter players could score consistently. When Smith wasn’t that guy Tuesday, the offense tended to struggle. Geist finished the game two-of-10 from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts. Fellow senior Kevin Puryear shot just one-of-seven on the night. Smith was able to keep the team afloat with timely three-pointers — his last two came in the first two minutes of the first half, quickly extending the Tiger lead from 10 points to 15, which pretty much extinguished hope of a Central Arkansas comeback. That Smith carried the team to a victory without Geist and Puryear playing well, Martin said, bodes well for the future. “You walk away, you win a game with (Geist and Puryear) not scoring the ball well, I feel good about it,” Martin said.

Jeremiah Tilmon added 16 points in Missouri's season-opener. Jordan Kodner