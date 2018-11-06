Game at a Glance: Smith sparks Missouri offense in debut
In the opening minutes of Missouri’s first basketball game of the season, point guard Jordan Geist dribbled up the floor on a fast break and dished the ball to Mark Smith. The Illinois transfer stepped calmly into his first shot in a Missouri uniform and drained it. Less than two minutes later, Smith hit another three, then, on the next trip down the floor, another.
Smith, who just eleven days ago learned that a waiver allowing him to play this season had been granted by the NCAA, provided the Tigers with 19 much-needed points in their 68-55 win over Central Arkansas. He also added a career-high 10 rebounds. On a night when the rest of Missouri’s lineup shot just three of 18 from behind the arc, Smith’s shooting kept the team’s first game of the season from ever feeling overly stressful.
Smith shot just 23 percent from three-point range at Illinois last season, but Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said he was “not surprised” that Smith finished Tuesday’s game five for eight. Smith said he made improving his jump shot a priority during the offseason.
“In the summer when I came in, that’s just what I worked on a lot,” Smith said. “I’ve always been a good shooter. At Illinois I was just — I don’t know how to explain it, I just couldn’t hit shots. But I just worked my tail off this summer.”
Since forward Jontay Porter suffered a season-ending knee injury during a preseason scrimmage, the expectation has been that the Tigers would surround big man Jeremiah Tilmon with shooters on the offensive end. They did so Tuesday, and Tilmon did his part. The sophomore scored 16 points, one shy of his career high. Central Arkansas coach Russ Pennell said after the game Smith was able to get open looks because Pennell had instructed his guards to dive into the post and provide help when Tilmon got the ball down low. Once Smith established himself as a shooting threat, Tilmon had more room to operate, and the whole offense ran more smoothly.
“If guys can’t shoot the ball, then (defenders) aren’t worrying about running back out there after them,” Tilmon explained. “After they double-team, then they probably just stay down there and stay on me. But being that they can shoot, they gotta get back out and can’t give them to much space.”
Smith’s rebounding ability proved a welcome boost as well, and assured that he’ll see plenty of playing time moving forward. Martin constantly extolls the values of defense and rebounding. Smith never recorded more than three rebounds in a game last season.
“Like I’ve always told our guards, I don’t know where you get the idea that the big men are supposed to do all our rebounding,” Martin said. “Everybody has a right to rebound the basketball.”
The question mark surrounding this year’s Missouri squad has always been and will continue to be whether its perimeter players could score consistently. When Smith wasn’t that guy Tuesday, the offense tended to struggle. Geist finished the game two-of-10 from the field and missed all six of his three-point attempts. Fellow senior Kevin Puryear shot just one-of-seven on the night. Smith was able to keep the team afloat with timely three-pointers — his last two came in the first two minutes of the first half, quickly extending the Tiger lead from 10 points to 15, which pretty much extinguished hope of a Central Arkansas comeback.
That Smith carried the team to a victory without Geist and Puryear playing well, Martin said, bodes well for the future.
“You walk away, you win a game with (Geist and Puryear) not scoring the ball well, I feel good about it,” Martin said.
TURNING POINT: Just more than a minute into the game, Central Arkansas’ Thatch Unruh hit a three-pointer to give the Bears a 5-3 lead. After that, Missouri ratcheted up its defense, and the Bears didn’t score for the next 8:40. During that time, the Tigers went on a 15-0 run. The score got within five points once after that, but the result was never really in doubt.
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Central Arkansas cut Missouri’s lead to seven points in the second half, but Tilmon hit a jump hook in the paint to get the lead back to nine. After the Tigers got a stop, freshman Xavier Pinson threw a pretty inbounds pass that found a wide open Javon Pickett in the corner, and Pickett made a three-pointer. The lead never dipped back beneath single digits after that.
CAUSE FOR OPTIMISM: We knew Missouri was going to need someone to step up and provide points from the back court, and, as detailed above, Smith showed he can be that player. Plus, Martin's team showed it will still play tenacious defense.
CAUSE FOR CONCERN: This shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise, but Missouri had a couple extended stretches of offensive ineptitude. During the first half, the Tigers went 3:50 without a bucket. Later, they had a 3:47 stretch in which they scored just two points. The final total of 68 points against an opponent from the Southland Conference leaves a lot to be desired. It didn’t help that the Tigers shot just 6-13 from the free throw line.
STOCK UP: Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon essentially scored at will when he got the ball in the post, as he should against mid-major defenders. He finished one point shy of his career high of 17, and he grabbed four offensive rebounds in the opening minutes before Central Arkansas assigned a second player to box him out. Tilmon also showed that he is more capable of playing defense without fouling this season, as he played 18 minutes before picking up his first foul. He lapsed back into last season’s form after that, picking up three more fouls in eight minutes, but the performance was still an improvement over last season, when he drew a foul every five minutes. Without Porter, Missouri will need Tilmon to stay on the floor this season.
STOCK DOWN: Kevin Puryear. Puryear's only bucket came on a putback in transition. He missed all three of his three-point attempts, and perhaps most concerning, he had multiple shots blocked by Central Arkansas' undersized post players. That's not encouraging from a player expected to start at power forward all season.
UP NEXT: Missouri (1-0) travels to Ames, Iowa, for its first real test of the season: a matchup with Iowa State. The game will tip off Friday at 6 p.m.