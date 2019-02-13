At the other end of the court, Tilmon set a pick, rolled toward the basket, caught a pass form Javon Pickett and threw down a two-handed jam. Even as Gafford continued to dominate on the offensive end — he scored the first 10 points of the game for Arkansas and finished with 26 for the game — Tilmon always seemed to answer. Tilmon finished the game with 21 points and the ball in his arms as the buzzer sounded. Missouri held on to a game-long lead to beat Arkansas 79-78.

After a 10-point loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville on Jan. 23, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said sophomore center Jeremiah Tilmon got too competitive with Razorback big man Daniel Gafford , viewing the game as a one-on-one contest between the two of them and thus committing unnecessary fouls. So when Gafford got the ball on Arkansas’ first possession of Tuesday’s rematch between the two teams, turned and scored over Tilmon, Martin might have been worried how his big man would respond.

Tilmon missed Missouri’s last outing, a nine-point loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, after he had all four of his wisdom teeth removed three days prior. He said two of the teeth got infected, and the pain kept him from playing. Watching Missouri struggle on offense without him added to his pain.

“It was pretty tough, because I know they needed me,” Tilmon said. “... My team was telling me they needed me, they needed me, and I was just trying to tell them, explain (the pain) to them. At the same time, of course if they need me they’re not trying to hear that.”

Tilmon responded my asserting himself early in Tuesday’s game. He scored 10 points in the game’s first 11 minutes. He said the early success energized both himself and the team.

“You start early getting buckets and stuff like that, that gets the team going,” Tilmon said. “They pass the ball to me and they’re looking to me to do something with it, either hit them while they’re open or go score the bucket, and then they feed off the energy.”

Perhaps more important than Tilmon’s offensive success was that he was able to avoid foul trouble while guarding Gafford. Martin said Tilmon has a tendency to “wrestle” an opposing center when he feels the opponent is getting the better of him. He’s also shown during his career that he can be derailed by frustration. Tuesday, Tilmon said he accepted that Gafford, who entered the game averaging 16.5 points per game this season, was going to score, and that it was more important for him to stay on the floor than to get physical on the defensive end.

“I knew he was going to score on me, so I just said, hey, I’m going to go score on him, too,” Tilmon said. “I just have to keep my head, because I don’t play good being angry, talking stuff. I lose it. I’m not that type of player to go out there and talk stuff to you and still play good.”

Tilmon has fouled out of seven games this season, including the last meeting between Missouri and Arkansas, but he picked up just three fouls Tuesday, one of which came on a technical foul. Senior forward Kevin Puryear said he was impressed with how well Tilmon “accepted the challenge” of battling Gafford without fouling. He said the past two games illustrate the importance of simply having Tilmon on the floor.

“Jeremiah doesn’t have to score to impact the game,” Puryear said. “Just his presence alone just impacts us.”

Tilmon admitted after the game that he’s so used to being whistled, he was worried he’d get called for a foul in the final seconds that would have sent Arkansas to the free-throw line with a chance to win. Missouri led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but Arkansas cut its deficit to one on a lob to Gafford with 10.5 seconds left, then Xavier Pinson got called for a pushoff before the ball was inbounded, giving Arkansas a chance to win the game in regulation. Martin anticipated another lob to Gafford, so he instructed Tilmon to deny an initial pass to Gafford, then switch assignments if a screen was set. Tilmon ended up switching onto Razorback point guard Jalen Harris. Harris couldn’t get around him and wound up desperately heaving the ball in the general direction of both the rim and Gafford. Walk-on Ronnie Suggs poked the ball to Tilmon, and even as he huddled around the ball, Tilmon said he was still expecting to hear a whistle.

“He was trying to flop and throw the ball up, and luckily the ref didn’t call it,” Tilmon said with a smile. “On film, it looked like it was kind of a foul, but I mean, hey, they didn’t call it so it wasn’t no foul.”

More than his personal performance, Tilmon said he was most happy with Missouri’s ability to hold onto a lead, something the team has struggled with at times this season. Puryear agreed, saying Tuesday’s game showed the team’s growth.

“I thought today was just a very gritty win,” Puryear said. “There was a lot of adversity in that game and we remained resilient and persevered through it. So definitely a big step for us.”