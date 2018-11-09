Jeremiah Tilmon won the opening tip off, and on Missouri’s first possession against Iowa State, he got the ball in the low post. He tried to throw a pass to Kevin Puryear on the opposite block, but the ball slipped through Puryear’s hands and bounced out of bounds. The 14,384 fans in attendance at Hilton Coliseum roared. On the following possession, freshman Javon Pickett was whistled for a travel. The crowd bellowed louder. The back-to-back turnovers on the Tigers’ first two possessions revealed the flaw that would doom the team to an uncompetitive, 76-59 loss at Iowa State Friday night. Missouri finished with 25 giveaways, the most since Cuonzo Martin took over as head coach. Martin attributed the rash of turnovers to self-inflicted errors rather than anything the Cyclones threw at it defensively. “It’s not as if they’re a team that’s pressing you the whole game or getting out on the wings, denying everything, fronting the post where you have to force tough passes and plays,” Martin said of Iowa State. “I think it was more of us.”

Head coach Cuonzo Martin said Missouri's 25 turnovers against Iowa State were largely self-inflicted. Jordan Kodner

Despite its sloppy offensive start, Missouri kept the score close for the majority of the first half, thanks to its defense and rebounding. The Tigers out-rebounded the shorter Iowa State lineup 22-10 in the first half. But in the final two minutes before halftime, the Cyclones started hitting shots and finished the half on a 9-0 run. Missouri’s offense, lacking a go-to scorer with Jontay Porter out for the season, didn’t have the firepower to respond. After Iowa State scored the first four points of the second half, the Tigers never again cut the deficit to single digits. There’s no easy diagnosis for Missouri’s turnover woes. Four different players — Pickett, Tilmon, Xavier Pinson and Mitchell Smith — had at least four giveaways. Shooting guard Mark Smith was the only player who played more than six minutes without committing at least one turnover. But Martin acknowledged that the raucous road atmosphere, combined with Missouri’s inexperience, exacerbated the situation. With each Tiger giveaway, the Iowa State fans cheered louder, and the louder the fans cheered, the more out frazzled Missouri’s players appeared as they strained to make a play on the offensive end. “You get young guys in a hostile environment, I think it has something to do with it,” Martin said. “I remember being a young guy in a really good road environment. I think it helps.” “At one point,” Puryear said, “it seemed like it was just one after another.” While Martin acknowledged Missouri’s lack of experience — five of the eight Tigers who played double-digit minutes didn’t play for the team a season ago — he didn’t want to use it as an excuse for the turnover woes. “I think you can attribute some, maybe the first five, ten minutes, but not the whole game,” he said. “Everybody has young guys nowadays. (Iowa State guard Tyrese) Haliburton played 40 minutes as a freshman. He didn’t turn the ball over.” After Porter’s season-ending knee injury in the preseason, the clear question facing this Missouri team was whether its offense could generate enough points to be competitive. Friday’s loss certainly showed that the Tigers don’t have enough talent to overcome turning the ball over on more than one-third of its possessions. But the situation isn’t hopeless, or even unfamiliar. A season ago, Missouri traveled to Utah for its first road game of the season and lost by a nearly identical score: 77-59. That team, of course, went on to reach the NCAA Tournament. While this year’s squad doesn’t appear to have the ceiling of last year’s iteration, Puryear expressed optimism that the experience of playing a Power Five opponent in front of a hostile crowd could serve as a learning experience. “This is definitely something that we can learn from,” Puryear said. “There’s a lot of basketball to be played. We just gotta put our hard hats on, and when we go into practice, gotta focus better and apply what we learn in practice to the games.”

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon finished with a team-high five turnovers. Jordan Kodner