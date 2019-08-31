For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about the opener against Wyoming.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 6:33 p.m. Central LOCATION: War Memorial Stadium (capacity 29,181), Laramie, WY TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn/Aaron Murray/Rick Neuheisel/Jenny Dell) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Mizzou by 18 SERIES: Mizzou leads 1-0 LAST MEETING: Mizzou won 40-13 in 2018

AUDIO PREVIEW

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: This will be a matchup of strength versus strength. Led by quarterback Kelly Bryant, running back Larry Rountree III and an experienced offensive line, Missouri should be equipped to move the ball, especially on the ground. Wyoming, meanwhile, featured a stingy defense, especially against the run. Last season, the Cowboys ranked in the top 30 nationally in scoring defense (No. 28, allowing 22.0 points per game), rushing defense (No. 25 at 129.5 yards per game) and total defense (No. 19, 326.2 yards per game). Those numbers were largely propped up by games against lesser competition, however. In its two contests against Power Five opponents last season, Wyoming gave up a combined 81 points. Missouri put up 398 yards through the air and 203 yards on the ground in a 40-13 win. Add in the fact that Wyoming lost five defensive linemen from its two-deep and its best two defensive backs from last season, and we expect Missouri to be able to put points on the board. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When Wyoming has the ball The Cowboys will look to run the ball early and often. Last season, Wyoming ranked No. 32 nationally in rushing yardage, averaging just shy of 200 yards per game on the ground. By contrast, the Cowboys finished tied for 125th out of 130 FBS teams in passing. The Cowboy offense functioned better with quarterback Sean Chambers — who is slated to start Saturday — under center than with Tyler Vander Waal, but even in the three games in which Chambers played more than a quarter, Wyoming averaged just 14 attempts for 89 yards per game through the air. Chambers did make the ground game better when he was on the field last year, though. He ran for 110 yards per game and Wyoming ran for 315.3 yards per game when he was on the field. Due to the departure of Terez Hall and Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri’s run defense may not be quite as stout as it was last season, when the Tigers ranked No. 22 nationally, but the team should have the blueprint for stopping Wyoming after surrendering just 88 yards on the ground in last year’s matchup. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Start fast — Missouri did not get off to a great start in last season’s matchup against Wyoming. The Tigers led just 3-0 midway through the second quarter but ultimately pulled away. While it didn’t end up haunting Missouri a season ago, generally the best way to avoid an upset is to not let the underdog hang around and start to believe it can win. That should be especially true with Wyoming, a team that wants to run the ball, control the clock and win low-scoring games. If Missouri is able to grab an early two-score lead and force the Cowboys to pass in an attempt to make up ground, the Tigers should be in good shape. 2. Stop the Wyoming running game — This goes hand-in-hand with the above point. The clear formula for beating Wyoming is stopping its rushing attack and forcing the Cowboys to try to win through the air. In games in which it failed to top 200 rushing yards last season, Wyoming went 2-5, with one of those wins coming over FCS opponent Wofford. When the Cowboys topped 200 yards on the ground, they were 4-1. 3. Avoid self-inflicted errors — This is always the biggest key against a less-talented opponent — and always the area coaches fear most in a season-opener. Turnovers, penalties and special teams miscues could close the talent gap between these two teams in a hurry. Special teams will be under particular scrutiny as Missouri struggled in nearly every special teams area a season ago.

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. Kelly Bryant 250 yards total offense: Mitchell over, Gabe under Larry Rountree 150 yards rushing: Mitchell over, Gabe under Cale Garrett 11 tackles: Mitchell over, Gabe over Johnathon Johnson 6 receptions: Mitchell under, Gabe under Albert Okwuegbunam 80 yards receiving: Mitchell under, Gabe over

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS