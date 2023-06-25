“At this time last year, we didn't know Kobe Brown was a first-round draft pick,” Gates said in a press conference on Friday. “But Kobe Brown did first-round draft pick things every day, on and off the court, in the classroom, in the community. He did it every day, consistently, effortless. He was caught in his routine. What we have to now do, by committee, (is) ask (sophomore forward) Aidan Shaw to step up and do first-round things every day of his career. We have to ask (senior forward) Noah Carter to do first-round things every day of his career. And when I begin to see those things, I don't care who it is, I will start to say, 'This person's a pro. This person's a first-round draft pick.' But until then, I'm not gonna say it because I don't see it. So the challenge is out.”

Brown and Hodge got there by the end of the season, with Brown getting drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers and Hodge signing a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Heading into his second season with the Tigers, Gates has similar feelings about some of the players currently on Missouri’s roster — both returners and newcomers.

Dennis Gates had a feeling Kobe Brown and D’Moi Hodge could develop into NBA prospects this time last year. But Mizzou’s head coach also knew both players needed a lot of development to get to that point.

Looking back on last year, though Mizzou outperformed expectations set by outsiders, such as finishing in fourth place in the SEC despite being voted eighth in the conference’s preseason poll, Gates said the team fell short of the expectations it set for itself. The Tigers want to win championships in the regular season, conference tournament and NCAA tournament. They weren’t able to achieve any of the three. The coach felt a lot of it had to do with the Tigers’ compromised depth, with both Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley unavailable during the postseason.

Heading into this offseason, Gates already has April 6 and April 8, 2024, circled on his calendar — the dates of next season’s Final Four and national championship games set to take place in Phoenix. He wants the program to keep those two dates in mind with every step it takes over the next several months.

That began by reloading the roster in the transfer portal. With Brown, Hodge, Gomillion, Mosley, DeAndre Gholston, Ben Sternberg, Ronnie DeGray III, Mohamed Diarra all moving on, Mizzou lost its three leading scorers, key members of its rotation and leaders that helped a team full of newcomers build connections fast. Gates sought out players who not only could replace what the group of departures did for Missouri, but hopefully build on it as well.

There are three ”absolutes” that Gates wants his teams to strive for identity-wise on the court: He wants to be the No. 1 shooting team in the country. He wants to post a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. And he wants to perennially have at least one player on the all-defensive team. The Tigers came fairly close last year, ranking 22nd with 9.3 triples made per game, boasting a 1.42 assist-to-turnover ratio and seeing Hodge both lead the SEC and break Mizzou’s single-season program record with 91 steals.

There are categories the head coach wants to improve in as well. Oral Roberts transfer big man Connor Vanover, who’s listed at 7-foot-5, averaged more blocks per game (3.2) by himself last year than MU’s entire roster combined (2.7). Gates thinks Vanover will be helpful on the boards, too, where the Tigers ranked second-to-last grabbing just 37.2% of available defensive rebounds according to KenPom. Gates also said he thinks they can do a better job at the free throw line, where Mizzou made 75.8% of its foul shots.

Gates is excited about everyone they have on the roster now, returners, transfers and freshmen alike. And with two Tigers headed west to chase their NBA dreams, he’s hopeful it’ll fuel the team to take their game up another level.

“I know these guys are inspired because they were sharpening the blade side by side with Kobe for the last 365 days,” Gates said. “They have been by his side competing every day and they had a front-row seat to it. So I'm excited about their thirst of knowledge, I'm excited about their thirst of production, but also the inspiration that a day like Draft Day, which is a national holiday in my world. I'm excited about what it holds for our future.”