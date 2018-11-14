Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-14 08:08:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Griffin's healthy, offers are rolling in, and the real journey has started

Ssf9xi2zyferzitdk7wg
Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Luke Griffin has had some highs and lows throughout his high school career. As he closes out the first semester of his senior year, things to be going as good as they have the last three and a half...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}