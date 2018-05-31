Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-31 14:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hayden Buckley carrying new confidence into professional career

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff

Hayden Buckley sank down onto the ninth green of Ronnie Poole golf course in Raleigh, North Carolina. Campbell’s Pontus Nyholm had just sunk a birdie putt that ended a three-hole playoff and beat B...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}