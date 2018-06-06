Cuonzo Martin said he was not surprised that Jontay Porter decided to come back to school for his sophomore season. If that’s true, he was probably in the minority. But the 6-foot-11, co-SEC sixth man of the year is indeed back on campus for another go-round as a Tiger. “Barring any injury he’ll be a guy that plays 12 to 15 years at the next level,” Martin said. “Any time you’ve got a guy that’s 6-11 that can do those things, it brings value to not only you but your program. Porter said he is confident, based on the feedback he got, that he would have been a first round pick in the draft. But he chose to come back to develop his game…and the Tigers will be better off for it. “He’s honestly just a joy to play with,” senior Kevin Puryear said. “I think everybody in Columbia is excited for his sophomore season.” Mitchell Forde will have much more on Jontay’s return tomorrow morning on PowerMizzou.com.

NEWCOMERS GETTING THEIR BEARINGS

While Porter, Puryear and many others are familiar faces on campus, Martin is bringing seven new players into the program, including five who are eligible to play this year. The most recent addition is Blue Valley Northwest wing Parker Braun, who is walking on for a year in Columbia rather than taking one of a number of high major scholarship offers. Throughout the spring, many wondered why Braun was collecting offers and didn’t have one from the Tigers. “I felt like there was a different need for us. We needed perimeter guys, perimeter presence,” Martin said. “He understood that and I was up front with him. It wasn’t a question about I thought he lacked talent or he couldn’t help us, it was just we needed perimeter guys whether they were playing this year or sitting out, I think that was the most important thing.” Braun will be on campus by July. Meanwhile, the rest of the newcomers are already here. Junior college transfer K.J. Santos and Javon Pickett (shoulder injury) each sat out of basketball last year, but both are going full speed in Columbia in the first week of workouts. “In KJ’s case, I would consider him a high level rebounder offensively and defensively, especially on the offensive side. Really good athlete,” Martin said. “Javon’s always been a guy, I’ve known him for a long, with the ability to score the ball. He’s always had that mentality.” “Since they’ve stepped on camous, they’ve been in the gym every single day,” Puryear said. “Some guys came about a week early, like Mark (Smith) and Javon I’m pretty sure were here a week early, and they were in the gym every single day and always itching to get better and work on their crafts, and not just them, everybody. Everybody that’s new has come in and they’ve done a great job of I guess establishing themselves early on.”

Torrence Watson was Missouri's highest-profile signee

https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2018/torrence-watson-10412The headliner of the recruiting class is high-scoring shooting guard Torrence Watson, out of Missouri’s Whitfield School. “We were like seventh grade or something playing together so I’ve known him way back,” Jontay Porter said of Watson. “He’s one of the most goofy dudes I know. I love hanging out with him off the court and on the court he’s a monster.”

IS POINT GUARD A PROBLEM?

The final newcomer is Chicago area point guard Xavier Pinson, who will be heavily relied upon backing up Jordan Geist at point guard. The position was the subject of much angst for Tiger fans this offseason. Martin surveyed the grad transfer market and heavily pursued Webster Groves star Courtney Ramey, who ultimately signed with Texas. While Tiger fans have doubts about the security of the point guard spot, the coach does not. “The depth at the point guard position, I feel fine with that,” Martin said. “Right now you’ve got Geist and Xavier. I feel fine with that.” Martin said he sees Geist as a guy who can average six assists a game for the Tigers. Much of his offseason will focus on taking care of the ball. Geist drew the ire of fans for some ill-timed turnovers late in close games a season ago, a problem that—to be fair—plagued just about everyone on the team. “I’m really trying to keep my ball handling, be tighter with the ball,” Geist said. “I want to be able to play smoother, get people open and find guys when they need to be found.”

Geist will almost certainly be the starting point guard again this season. Jordan Kodner

“I have a lot of faith in Jordan,” Puryear said of his roommate. “A lot of people talk about the mistakes he’s made and all that other stuff and beat him up on social media or whatever, but that’s my guy and he’s always going to be my guy. I have the utmost confidence. He’s easily the toughest player on our team, willing to guard anybody on the floor.” Geist said he’s also trying to fill the leadership void left by the departures of seniors Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett. “I’m definitely trying to step up,” he said. “I feel like I’m always getting in the gym being a leader that way, but as far as vocally being a leader, I’m trying to step up that way.” Martin said Watson, Pickett and even Porter can help shoulder the ball-handling duties for the Tigers.

INJURY UPDATES