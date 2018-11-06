But the day after Porter’s injury, senior forward Kevin Puryear said, Martin began practice with a message for his team: Adversity breeds opportunity. While no one player on the Tiger roster can replicate Porter’s combination of size, shooting and passing ability, the players believe they can combine to fill the offensive void left by Porter, who will miss the entire season. They’ll get their first chance to prove it Tuesday, when Missouri hosts Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.

“I think any time you lose a player of that caliber, very similar to losing ( Michael Porter Jr. ) last year, you don’t make up for that,” Martin told reporters last week. “... You lose a guy like that off your team, a guy that plays the four or the five, a guy you can run offense through.”

On Oct. 21, when news spread that Jontay Porter had torn the ACL and MCL in his right knee during a scrimmage against Southern Illinois, expectations for this year’s Missouri basketball team went up in smoke — at least outside of the locker room. The 18-year-old Porter, who spurned the NBA Draft despite projections that he could be selected in the first round following his freshman season, transformed his body during the offseason, shedding fat and adding explosiveness to his game. Head coach Cuonzo Martin admitted that he had planned to run the offense this season through Porter.

On the surface, it might appear that Missouri has been in this position before. Last season, Michael Porter Jr., Jontay’s older brother and the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2017, exited the team’s first game after playing just two minutes. He went on to have back surgery and didn’t play again until the SEC Tournament. In some ways, Puryear said, this year’s players can draw on that experience of losing their best offensive threat. Most notably, last year’s team proved that it’s possible to overcome such a loss and still reach the NCAA Tournament.

“Of course you don’t want to see Jontay or Mike go down like that,” Puryear said. “But I think coach Martin does a good job of not putting us in panic mode or showing any type of panic emotions or anything.”

From a schematic standpoint, however, the team finds itself in a different position after Jontay’s injury than it did following his brother’s. For one, Michael was a more ball-dominant player than Jontay, so even though Martin said he planned to run this year’s offense through the younger Porter, he also said the scheme now is “very similar” to what it looked like prior to Jontay’s injury. Last season, players had to rapidly adjust their offensive roles after the loss of Michael.

More concerning, however, is that the Tigers already faced the daunting task of replacing their two leading scorers from a season ago, Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett, before the injury to Jontay. Robertson, Barnett and Jontay accounted for more than 54 percent of Missouri’s scoring last season. Now, with just three players who averaged more than five points per game last season back on the floor, the big question facing Missouri is where its points will come from.

Martin admitted he doesn’t yet know the answer. But he believes that if the team embraces the tough-nosed, defense-first mindset that he has preached since taking over as the Tigers’ coach, the offense will take care of itself.

“I didn’t think Kassius would be Kassius at the end of the season,” Martin said. “When I saw him in June or July, I knew he could play for us, of course, but when I watched him in June or July, he was a different player October, November, December. … Now it just comes down to making shots, because we have more guys this year with the ability to make plays off the dribble, as opposed to last season.”

Puryear, perhaps the most obvious fill-in for Jontay on offense, echoed Martin’s sentiment. The 6-foot-7 Puryear, who averaged 8.6 points per game last season, slimmed down during the offseason so he would be better equipped to play the small-forward position, but without Jontay, he will likely slide back to power-forward, where he spent most of his time as a freshman and sophomore. Speaking to reporters last week, Puryear stressed that no one player will be asked to shoulder Jontay’s offensive workload, himself included. His focus will remain on the tenants of Martin-coached teams: defense and rebounding.

“I’m really just focused on being the best Kevin Puryear I can be,” Puryear said. “If that means scoring a few more points a game then so be it, but I’m not going to approach it any other way or force shots. I’m going to go out there play the game the right way, defend, rebound, make open shots, take advantage of my mismatches.”