It's fourth and seven with six minutes and 35 seconds left in the third quarter in the Week 1 contest between Missouri and South Dakota.

The Tigers are up 28-3 on South Dakota and the Coyotes are lined up in 11 personnel in the shotgun with quarterback Aidan Bouman flanked by a running back to his left. He motions a receiver from the left side of the field to the right side before the snap. Meanwhile, Missouri has eight players in the box, giving little doubt to what defensive coordinator Blake Baker is dialing up.

One of those eight players was Marvin Burks Jr., the team's highest-rated prospect from the class of 2023.

He crept in from his free safety spot to the line of scrimmage moments before the snap and when the ball was snapped he had a clear path to his first career sack.

It took a little more than 38 (game) minutes into the season for a freshman to make an impact on this team. But it wouldn't be the last time that a newcomer would play a vital role in the team's season.

The year 2023 will go down as one of the best calendar years in Missouri football history. It started with Kirby Moore being hired as the offensive coordinator in early January to help rectify the offense, and it ended with a 14-3 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Now, a lot of the foundation (in terms of players) of Missouri's 2022 6-6 squad was still set in place for the team's 11-2 Cotton Bowl team this year.

Brady Cook, Cody Schrader, Luther Burden III, Javon Foster, Darius Robinson, Ty'Ron Hopper, Daylan Carnell, Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw were some of a handful of returning players who led the charge for one of the Southeastern Conference's most improved teams.

However, it wasn't just the veterans who helped this team have its first 10-win season since 2014. The Tigers got some help from an impressive freshman class to help spark the charge into the top ten.

So, let's take a look back at some of the top freshmen from this year and their biggest moments.