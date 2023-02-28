Since Miami quarterback transfer Jake Garcia committed to Mizzou on Jan. 20, it's been speculated that there would be another full-blown quarterback competition in Columbia.

By then, it was already known that the team's starting quarterback from a season ago, Brady Cook, would miss spring football as he recovers from a torn labrum in his right throwing shoulder. Meaning Garcia would be splitting first-team reps with Sam Horn, the team's four-star prospect from the class of 2022.

At least that was the thought heading into last weekend.

On Saturday, Horn, who is also a pitcher for Mizozu's baseball team, was 25 pitches and 1 1/3 inning into an outing versus Florida International when he made a face toward Mizzou baseball coach Steve Beiser signaling something was wrong with Horn's right throwing arm. Horn was immediately removed from the game.

After social media got a hold of the news, speculation about Horn possibly suffering a serious injury--like a torn UCL--ran rampant with many wondering what this meant for the football team in the short and long term.

Luckily for Missouri fans everywhere, Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz quelled those rumors in his first media day appearance ahead of spring ball.

"He suffered a sprain and a forearm strain from a pitch he threw Saturday night that has been MRI'd and has been examined by not only our orthopedist, but also a second opinion and believe we have that diagnosed well," Drinkwitz said. "There was no damage to any ligaments."

Drinkwitz later added that because It's a different throwing motion for football than it is for baseball, he expects Horn to "be limited" on the first day of spring practice on Tuesday, but be able to throw later in the week at practice on Thursday or Saturday.

The NCAA allows athletes only 20 hours per week to partake in sports no matter how many sports that athlete participates in. So, Horn gets 20 hours a week between baseball and football. It's not clear how this will affect Horn's baseball career outside of probably not being able to throw for the next couple of weeks, but his usage of his hours and his arm is something Drinkwitz and his coaching staff will have to monitor.

Since Horn didn't suffer a serious injury, the quarterback competition is still in full swing, there's just now an increased level of caution around it.