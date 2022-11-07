“The conversations all started, they all began,” Sharbaugh said. “And it was just kind of sifting through what we had, what was already scheduled and then getting our plan ready.”

When Gates was hired as Mizzou’s head coach in late March, he brought Sharbaugh along with him and gave him the same scheduling responsibilities. Sharbaugh joined forces with Senior Associate Director of Athletics Greg Hulen to find the right opponents, dates and tip-off times for each of Missouri’s non-conference games.

Sharbaugh first met Dennis Gates as a graduate assistant at Florida State in 2014. After his time with the Seminoles, Sharbaugh went on to serve as the director of operations at Bradley for three season before being called upon by Gates, who had been hired as Cleveland State’s head coach in 2019. Sharbaugh joined the staff as an assistant coach and worked closely with Gates on constructing the Vikings’ non-conference schedule.

“I think recruiting and scheduling are two of the most important things in building up a program,” Sharbaugh said.

It didn’t take long after he arrived in Columbia for Ryan Sharbaugh to shift his focus to Missouri’s non-conference slate.

The team had just three games scheduled when the new staff took over: a road game against Wichita State, a home game against Kansas and a neutral site game against Illinois. It was also announced in June that the Tigers would host Iowa State in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge — Hulen said that, though teams can offer suggestions on who they want to play, ESPN makes the final decision on the Challenge’s matchups.

That left several holes for the pair to fill, and only a few months to do it.

“We had to really work hard to reach out to a lot of different schools and find who could fit us in,” Hulen said. “Because a lot of teams have, you know, multi-year agreements with schools in place and so, they weren't available to play.”

There are two main objectives every team tries to accomplish with its non-conference schedule. The first is to fulfill all the program’s needs for the year. Each team’s needs are different; a mid-major program that needs its travel expenses covered, for instance, will play in any number of “guarantee” games, in which they are paid to play against another school on the road. That’s not as much of a need for a high-major program like Mizzou, which can more easily take care of its travel expenses with the revenue it raises from the SEC’s TV rights contract with ESPN.

With a dozen newcomers on the roster, along with an all-new staff, Sharbaugh and Hulen knew they’d need to give the Tigers a chance to warm up to each other and build chemistry in a low-risk environment early on. They also needed to get the players comfortable playing in front of Mizzou’s fans before taking on the Jayhawks — a game that’s likely to be a sellout.

There’s also an added responsibility when playing in a conference that routinely receives multiple at-large bids to the NCAA tournament in that each school has to “pull their weight” to establish high NET rankings across the league.

“The goal is to head into conference with quality NET rankings, top to bottom,” Sharbaugh said. “And so then when we hit the SEC play, every opponent is good, every opponent is quality. And that's going to allow for everyone to have the best opportunity for bids and titles.”

The second objective is to schedule wins. Or, at least, schedule opponents your team has a solid chance to beat. Putting together a non-conference schedule is not like a video game where you load up on as many top-25 teams as you can. In fact, it’s a surefire way to miss out on the Big Dance.

According to KenPom, just six teams from the Power 6 conferences rank in the top 50 for non-conference strength of schedule. Twelve rank in the bottom 50.

Coaches watch film on every team and analyze how well they’d match up before attaching them to the schedule. Sharbaugh said that’s a task that’s become more difficult recently with the introduction of the one-time transfer exception that’s led to a higher amount of roster turnover taking place across the country.

To Sharbaugh and Hulen, achieving both objectives had a simple solution: Missouri needed more home games.

“We wanted to make sure that, you know, this team had some time to kind of get their feet under them, build their identity and … that our fans had a chance to kind of get out and see them,” Hulen said. “So we're playing a lot of games early on. We've tried to schedule games and times when people can come out and see them. And, you know, I think we felt good about the schedule that we finished with.”

The duo ended up adding eight home games to the schedule. Combined with their SEC slate, the Tigers will play in 19 games at Mizzou Arena this season, the most since 2013-14.

Regionalism played a factor in some of the matchups. Sharbaugh and Hulen wanted to face an in-state opponent and reached an agreement with Southeast Missouri State. Eight members of the Tigers’ staff are connected to Florida State and Leonard Hamilton’s coaching tree, which led to Mizzou’s game against UCF in the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Fla. After the Tigers and Golden Knights take the floor, Hamilton and the Seminoles face St. John’s in the second leg of the doubleheader.

Given the circumstances they were dealing with, both Sharbaugh and Hulen thought they put together the best schedule they could. Sharbaugh said he's glad to have an “anchor” home game in this season’s Border Showdown with Kansas. It's something he wants to continue to have down the line.

“I mean, that's arguably the biggest non-conference game in the history of Mizzou Arena,” Sharbaugh said. “Because prior to, they were a conference opponent. So I can't imagine — I guess I don't have all the facts in front of me — but I can't imagine a bigger non-conference game in this arena. And so, we want to grab something like that every year.”

Moving forward, though, there could be some differences for the Tigers' schedule. One idea Sharbaugh and Hulen like is playing at more neutral sites. They said Missouri has fan bases outside of Columbia in places like Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago and Dallas and they want to give each one the chance to see the team play in the near future. It could also give recruits in those areas the chance to see the team without having to take a visit to the school.

Missouri’s non-conference schedule begins to unfold on Monday when the Tigers host Southern Indiana in the season opener at 7 p.m.

“It's important that we play teams that are going to get us where we need to be,” Hulen said. “And at the end of the day, we need to be playing the teams that are the right ones for this team, this season.”