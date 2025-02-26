How new Mizzou target Judah Lancaster learned from Donovan Olugbode at IMG

Omaha (Neb.) Millard South high three-star quarterback Jett Thomalla has been a popular prospect lately.
The Missouri Tigers scored 12 runs across the final five innings to come back from an early deficit on Tuesday.
Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that she will step down at the end season.
Some stats and thoughts that jumped out from Mizzou's win against South Carolina.
Missouri offensive assistant Brendan Boylan offered Class of 2027 linebacker Brayton Feister on Jan. 23.
Omaha (Neb.) Millard South high three-star quarterback Jett Thomalla has been a popular prospect lately.
The Missouri Tigers scored 12 runs across the final five innings to come back from an early deficit on Tuesday.
Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton announced Wednesday that she will step down at the end season.