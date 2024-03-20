KANSAS CITY, Mo. 一 Missouri baseball lost to its archrival, Kansas, 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium to snap their four-game winning streak over the Jayhawks. Mizzou's (9-12) last win came over the Jayhawks (11-8) last Tuesday on the road, but it's now on a four-game losing streak after dropping all three games of their conference-opening series against No. 1 Arkansas last weekend. During that series, Mizzou had eight hits and two combined runs. The bats were much hotter in the big league stadium for the Tigers but not hot enough to pull away with the win. Despite the loss, Mizzou head coach Kerrick Jackson realizes he must keep being patient with the young squad through their batting highs and lows, and their wins and losses. "They’re learning," Jackson said. "They’re people. They’re going to make mistakes. You want them to be in a better position where we do the fundamental things a little more soundly. But we’re working on it. Sometimes anxiety gets to them and causes some mistakes. But if I’m not patient with them that’s not going to change what it is they do. If I put pressure on them, if I’m yelling and screaming at them that’s not going to make them any better."

After a scoreless first inning between the teams, Kansas jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead which led to Jackson relieving his starter Josh McDevitt, who threw 42 pitches in two innings and gave up two hits (a double and a triple), a walk, hit two batters, gave up the two runs and had only one strikeout. Ian Lohse was McDevitt's replacement and pitched a scoreless third and fourth inning before being pulled to start the fifth inning in favor of Charlie Miller. Lohse threw 24 pitches, allowing just one hit and recording a strikeout. Things picked up in the fifth inning for both offenses beginning with the Jayhawks. To start the inning, Miller allowed a single to Kansas centerfielder John Nett before walking second baseman Kodey Shojinaga and pinch hitter Lenny Ashby. After Kansas pinch hitter Jake English fouled out to third base to record the first out of the inning, Jackson pulled Miller. Miller would throw 24 pitches in 0.1 innings, and allow a walk and a run. The Tigers would get 4.1 excellent innings from Brock Lucas, who replaced Lohse on the mound. When he entered the ball game the bases were loaded and he gave up a walk that scored a run and gave Kansas a 3-1 lead. From there, he'd only walk one more batter and rack up five strikeouts and no hits before being pulled for Ryan Magdic with two outs left in the ninth inning. "He was struggling there a little bit when he first came in (and his) command was a little bit loose, (he) couldn't find the breaking ball, and then all of a sudden, it just clicked," Jackson said. "So, I'm glad that it did. I wish it would have clicked one batter earlier and maybe the game is over at this point. "But again, he comes back out and then just continues to mow through them after that. So, you appreciate the fact that he was able to turn the page 一 you walk a guy it is what it is but then we go on instead of crumbling and then walking the next guy and giving up a double and then now they score three in that inning. So yeah, he did a good job. And we expect him to continue to do those types of things."