Initial Thoughts: Braggin' Rights

1. What a game, that's what a rivalry matchup is all about. Both teams had momentum at different times, it stayed close all the way through, a couple of fantastic individual performances. Just amazing.

2. The officiating wasn't as bad as it felt at times. They lost control of the game certainly, but Mizzou shot more than 35 free throws and Illinois had two players foul out, you can't say the Tigers weren't getting calls.

3. I don't know what's going on with Josh Gray, but he barely played at all in the second half, might have just been because Illinois likes to play 5-out and he didn't fit the defensive scheme. He looked fine moving around on the bench.

4. It worked in the Border War, but that Mark Mitchell confidence to be the one taking a 3 at the end still leaves me with questions. The confidence is good, you want players confident, but man, that and the Jacob Crews miss at the buzzer are a rough way to end.

