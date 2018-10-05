Missouri suffered its first loss of the season in its last game, at the hands of No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers have since had a bye week to recover and prepare for a crucial game at South Carolina. The Gamecocks sit at 2-2 after losing to Kentucky last week. Oddsmakers view this game as a virtual toss-up, with some books favoring South Carolina and others giving Missouri an edge.

With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at Tigers and Gamecocks will match up on each side of the ball. The numbers used below are the PFF grades for the season so far for each unit.