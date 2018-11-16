Inside the matchups: Missouri vs. Tennessee
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri will look to extend its winning streak to three games as it travels to Knoxville this weekend to face Tennessee. The Volunteers have shown signs of life under first-year head coach Jeremy ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news