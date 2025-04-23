Jackets add big man Marshall via portal

Georgia Tech and head coach Damon Stoudamire added an important piece in the paint on Wednesday afternoon as 7-foot center Peyton Marshall announced his intention to transfer to the Jackets via social media after spending last season at Missouri.





"I chose Georgia Tech because overall it’s a great school. A lot of familiarity with Tech being a home school," Marshall told JOL. "Tech is not too far from my graduation high school, has a stellar fan base and phenomenal coaching staff and head coach (Damon) Stoudamire."





Marshall played in 22 games as a freshman with the Tigers in 2024-25 and and averaged 1.1 rebounds and 1 point per game in limited time. He also contributed six blocks and six steals total.





Marshall was rated as a 4-star center prospect by Rivals in the 2024 class out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, as the 108th overall player in the nation and the No. 14-ranked center. He eventually chose to sign with Missouri over 20-plus other offers from schools all over the country, including Georgia Tech. Prior to his time at OTE, Marshall helped lead Kell High to a state championship in 2023 and was named the Georgia Class AAAAA Player of the Year.





Marshall said coming back home to Atlanta to play college basketball is something he is definitely looking forward to.





"Definitely more than excited to be back home," said Marshall. "I’m sure there will be nothing like having a Georgia Tech hometown fan base, as well as my homegrown support system and family there at every game."





Marshall, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, will add to the frontcourt depth for Georgia Tech as the roster currently includes All-ACC Second Team center Baye Ndongo and incoming big man prospect Mouhamed Sylla.





Marshall said he's ready to get to the grind and show Jackets' fans that he wants to help the program do big things.





"Georgia Tech should expect max effort, hard work and dedication from me," said Marshall. "I will give it my all for our basketball program to reach an ACC championship and a national championship as well. Let's go Yellow Jackets!"