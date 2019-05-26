James Frenchie on Mizzou: "it feels like family"
Trinity Catholic (Mo.) wide receiver James Frenchie was one of the Tigers top in-state targets displaying his skills at last weekend's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp at East St. Louis high school.PowerMizzou...
