By the time the TV microphone was unhooked from Austin James’ pocket, the Missouri third baseman was freezing. But he was happy, too. Doused in ice, squirted with water and bedecked in paper Gatorade cups during his SEC Network interview, James stood steadfast despite the cold and tried to fight off a smile. A rough season for him has started to turn around, and his team is benefiting from it.

“I feel like things are starting to go my way,” James said.

They sure did Saturday afternoon, when James played the hero for the Tigers, roping a walk-off single into left field to give Missouri (21-11-1, 4-6-1 SEC) a 5-4 win over Kentucky (17-14, 2-9) at Taylor Stadium. With two outs in the ninth and a runner on second, Kentucky chose to intentionally walk Thomas Broyles and pitch to James, who is hitting under .160 on the season.

“I thought it was funny,” James said. “I liked it."

It was a decision the Wildcats came to regret. James lined the ball to left field, where Ryan Shinn came on with a dive and couldn’t grab it. At first, though, James thought he’d been robbed of a hit.

“I tried not to look and just kept running,” James said.

An ecstatic dugout and a Gatorade cooler met him near second base, and the party carried out into left center field.