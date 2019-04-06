James, Mizzou walk it off against Kentucky
By the time the TV microphone was unhooked from Austin James’ pocket, the Missouri third baseman was freezing. But he was happy, too. Doused in ice, squirted with water and bedecked in paper Gatorade cups during his SEC Network interview, James stood steadfast despite the cold and tried to fight off a smile. A rough season for him has started to turn around, and his team is benefiting from it.
“I feel like things are starting to go my way,” James said.
They sure did Saturday afternoon, when James played the hero for the Tigers, roping a walk-off single into left field to give Missouri (21-11-1, 4-6-1 SEC) a 5-4 win over Kentucky (17-14, 2-9) at Taylor Stadium. With two outs in the ninth and a runner on second, Kentucky chose to intentionally walk Thomas Broyles and pitch to James, who is hitting under .160 on the season.
“I thought it was funny,” James said. “I liked it."
It was a decision the Wildcats came to regret. James lined the ball to left field, where Ryan Shinn came on with a dive and couldn’t grab it. At first, though, James thought he’d been robbed of a hit.
“I tried not to look and just kept running,” James said.
An ecstatic dugout and a Gatorade cooler met him near second base, and the party carried out into left center field.
The win was a critical one for a Tigers team trying to keep the pace in the SEC. Missouri missed out Friday night on a chance at a sweep, dropping the series opener 4-2, but can take the set Sunday. The Tigers emerged on top Saturday despite a back-and-forth game in the late innings.
Starter Tyler LaPlante was stellar through five innings, then left in the sixth with forearm tightness. The senior lefty, who said everything was working for him in the two-hit outing, was disappointed that he couldn’t press on.
“Today was definitely the best it felt, and it was definitely frustrating that I had to come out as early as I did,” LaPlante said.
His departure meant Konnor Ash had to quickly warm up and enter the ballgame. The Tigers added two runs to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the inning, but Ash allowed a solo home run in the seventh and a huge three-run blast in the eighth off the bat of Kentucky’s Jaren Shelby to give the Wildcats a 4-3 lead.
Missouri didn’t trail for long. Senior infielder Paul Gomez led off the bottom of the inning with a game-tying homer into the Tigers’ bullpen in left.
“I thought they just disrespected him. They kept throwing fastballs, fastballs … the kid’s been hitting the crap out of the ball,” designated hitter Peter Zimmermann said of Gomez.
Zimmermann hasn’t been hitting badly either, as he went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Saturday. The second RBI came on a squeeze bunt in the sixth to score Josh Holt Jr.
“That was the first time I’ve actually bunted in six years,” Zimmermann said.
With the game tied at 4-4, Zimmermann led off the ninth with a single. Chad McDaniel bunted pinch runner Connor Brumfield to second, and with two down, James came to the plate and made Kentucky pay. James is ready for the increased respect Kentucky pitchers will be paying him in Sunday’s series finale, with Missouri ace TJ Sikkema on the hill.
“I want them to come after me, take their mind off everybody else and get lazy, so we can smash them again,” James said.