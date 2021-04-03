PowerMizzou - Jarron Coleman is Mizzou's third transfer addition

Jarron Coleman is Mizzou's third transfer addition
🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 #longlive2x #ripmawmaw pic.twitter.com/GbFRPUqPLC— Boog 💂🏽♂️ (@jarron_coleman) April 3, 2021
Missouri's 2021-22 roster is starting to come into focus. Ball State sophomore Jarron Coleman announced his commitment to Missouri on Saturday afternoon. He is the Tigers' third addition through the transfer portal in the last nine days, joining Green Bay's Amari Davis and Kansas State's DaJuan Gordon.
Coleman signed with Ball State in the Class of 2018 out of Cathedral High in Indianapolis. After a redshirt season, he was named the Mid-American Conference freshman of the year in 2019-20, averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while starting the final 23 games of the season at point guard for the Cardinals.
As a sophomore, Coleman increased all those averages to 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 13 games. He missed Ball State's first ten games with an injury and did not make his debut until January 16th. Ball State went 4-6 without him in the lineup.
Coleman also could fill the role of outside shooter that Missouri lacked a year ago. The Tigers shot just 32.5% from deep and only Dru Smith attempted more than 25 and shot better than 33.6%. Mizzou has only 25 made three-pointers returning to next year's team. Coleman is a career 37.3% three-point shooter, including 42.5% last year on 5.6 attempts per game.
Missouri had a need for a primary point guard with Xavier Pinson's transfer and Dru Smith's departure. Coleman should step right into that role with Davis and Gordon playing more off the ball.
Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett and Jordan Wilmore are the only three holdovers from last year's roster and Cuonzo Martin is bringing in a five-man freshman class as well. That leaves the Tigers with two scholarships open in the current class.
The Tigers are still expected to pursue Texas decommitment Tamar Bates and look for a post player through the transfer portal with those open spots.
PowerMizzou.com is attempting to reach Coleman and will keep Tiger fans up to date on all of the recruiting developments this spring.
