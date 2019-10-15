Jay Maclin details his Missouri official
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver Jay Maclin has been a familiar face around the Missouri program even before he committed back in April. The three-star prospect was back in Columbia this past weekend f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news