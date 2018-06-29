“It’s why our league right now is the hardest league in the country, plain and simple,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said. “… There’s some unbelievably good players who would probably be playing on a summer league team here in a couple weeks had they gone to the draft and prepared to go to camp in September. Instead, they’re going to be playing college basketball.”

What does all that returning talent mean? Several coaches said Thursday that, a year after the SEC sent a record eight teams to the NCAA Tournament a season ago, the conference could be even more competitive this season.

But Missouri wasn’t the only team in the league to welcome a future pro back to its roster this offseason. Including Porter, 12 players from SEC teams declared from the draft and ultimately opted to return to school. That doesn’t include former Stanford big man Reid Travis , who declared for the draft but ultimately opted to withdraw and transfer to Kentucky, where he will be immediately eligible, or Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford , who was considered a likely first-round selection but never declared for the draft.

For Missouri fans, Jontay Porter’s decision to spurn the NBA Draft and return to school served as cause for celebration. The sophomore’s presence on the roster not only makes a return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season far more attainable, it should also help the Tigers compete in a loaded SEC.

Not only do those players that withdrew from the draft bring professional-level talent to the league, several coaches said going through the NBA Draft process actually made them better. Porter is no exception — teammates and coaches alike at Missouri have said he returned to campus a better shooter and a more mobile athlete than when he left to train for the NBA Combine in Chicago.

Following the graduation of leading scorers Kassius Robertson and Jordan Barnett, Missouri will need a more productive Porter, especially on offense. Head coach Cuonzo Martin has talked about using Porter to draw mismatches, either against an opposing big man when he’s on the perimeter, or against a smaller defender in the post. He also said Porter may periodically act as a point guard and bring the ball up the floor. Assistant coach Cornell Mann, who spoke in place of Martin on the teleconference Thursday, said the offense will typically run through Porter, but not in the sense that it will ask him to learn new skills. Rather, Mann wants Porter to improve on the strengths that allowed him to average 13.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in Missouri’s final 12 games a season ago.

“I think last year coach (Martin) did a good job getting him the ball, but now he’ll get it to him more — not differently, but more,” Mann said. “I think it’s more about Jontay being more aggressive and assertive with the ball as opposed to last year kind of feeling his way out.”

Thursday, coaches cited multiple reasons going through the NBA Draft process helped players improve. Porter and his peers put themselves through strict training regimens in preparation for the NBA Combine and also received feedback from professional scouts and other players. Florida coach Mike White said such feedback has made a visible difference for guard Jalen Hudson, who, like Porter, declared for the draft but chose to return to school.

“I’m sure (Hudson) heard a lot of the same things that he got from this current staff, but it just hits home a little bit more with these young people when that information’s coming from the highest level, when it’s coming from the NBA,” White said.

For the remainder of the offseason, Porter will seek to put that feedback into practice. Martin told media members last week that one of Porter’s takeaways from the draft process was the strength of the other big men, and he has worked to improve his own strength. Asked about Porter Thursday, Arkansas coach Mike Anderson agreed that continuing to develop physically will benefit him. He compared Porter to Gafford in that respect.

“The key now is continued development,” Anderson said. “I think physically they’ve gotten to develop. … They’ve gotten a chance to see the strength and quickness that you’ve got to play with, so now, can we go get in that weight room? Can we continue to go every day against that type of competition?”

Porter’s return instantly made Missouri better, but the return of established stars across the SEC will, at least in the coaches’ eyes, make the Tigers’ competition better, too. As Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who is entering his 11th season coaching in the conference, said Thursday, don’t expect any easy victories.

“The league was the best I’ve ever seen it last year, top to bottom. There just truly wasn’t a night off,” Pearl said. “… Next year, I think the top’s going to be even stronger than it was this year.”