The Missouri basketball team suffered a devastating blow Sunday as the school announced that sophomore forward Jontay Porter tore both the ACL and MCL in his right knee. Porter will the entire 2018-2019 season as a result.

Porter was expected to be the focal point of Missouri's offense this season. Not only does Porter stand 6-foot-11, he would have been the Tigers' leader in three-pointers made and second-best in assists per game among returning players this season. Last week, Porter was selected to the preseason all-SEC second-team. As a freshman, he averaged 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and was named the SEC co-sixth man of the year.

Following last season, Porter declared for the NBA Draft, but after participating in the NBA Draft Combine, he opted to withdraw his name from consideration and return to Missouri for his sophomore season.

At Saturday's Mizzou Madness event, Porter addressed the lingering pain he's battled in his knees, saying the pain he felt last season is "all but gone." Head coach Cuonzo Martin praised Porter for adding explosiveness during the offseason.



"I still have days where I have to sit out some drills in practice because my knees are killing me," Porter said, "but today they felt good and I guess the adrenaline was pumping and I got up a little bit.”

It's the second season in a row Missouri will have to play the majority of its season without a Porter who, prior to the year, was expected to serve as the team's star. Last season, Michael Porter Jr., Jontay's older brother, exited the team's season opener after playing two minutes and underwent back surgery. He didn't return until the SEC Tournament.

Missouri will now rely on sophomore Jeremiah Tilmon to provide a presence in the interior. Junior Reed Nikko and sophomore Mitchell Smith will also likely see their roles expand.