Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-19 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

JUCO OT hearing from Mizzou

Hlcm1fd1gpv9vp6fxcwl
Jimmy Price (#78) is hearing from Missouri (Photo: Tyler Morning Telegraph)
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tyler (Tex.) J.C. offensive tackle Jimmy Price has seen his recruiting process slowly rise since September and then on January 9th, it entered the power five realm when Washington State extended an...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}