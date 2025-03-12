Junior Day Notebook: 2027 RB picks up offer; In-state visitors at Mizzou

Missouri hosted multiple top targets this past Saturday, but the program also sent out invitations to unoffered recruits from its state and beyond. The Tigers offered at least one new target while growing relationships with players in the 2027 and 2028 classes. Here are six recruits on their trips to Columbia.

Picking up his second offer during his visit to Missouri, with his first coming from Iowa State, Savion Miller admired how running backs coach Curtis Luper ran his practices and treated his position group. Luper saw potential in the Iowa City (Iowa) Regina JR SR who had 1,345 all purpose yards this past season.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz quoted Proverbs 18:16 -- "A man's gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men." That verse went a long way for in-state offensive tackle Mace McKim. "I liked that reminder that our gifts and abilities are to be used to further His Kingdom and not to be boastful or show off to other people," McKim said. "From the beginning to the end, the entire staff was great to be around and really cared for us and for each other." McKim has been raved for his athleticism, and although he didn't go over his film with any Missouri staffers, it's evident he has bend in his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame.

One of two St. Louis (Mo.) Saint Marys recruits to visit Missouri, Kingston Miles got to meet players from his hometown. He also spoke with Luper on the rules for his players and how they move approach the balance of football and school. "Unfortunately, I didn't get any feedback on my film," Miles said, "but I know they're watching."

Jumping on the Tigers' radar this past fall, Josiah Robinson felt like Missouri would be home for his college career, if he received an offer. The Lee's Summit (Mo.) North athlete connected more with the coaching staff, learning valuable insights and strategies. "Coach (Jacob Yoro) seems solid and truly values developing his players both on and off the field for whatever their next journey is," Robinson said. "Based on conversation, it shows that he has reviewed my film, and that I'm a top prospect for Mizzou. ... Overall, it was a good opportunity for growth and building strong relationships. I felt really lucky."

Jake Sneed spent much of his visit with tight ends coach Derham Cato, breaking down film of the current tight ends at Missouri. Believing his film and measurables sparked interest from the Tigers, Sneed, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound pass-catcher, received feedback on his sophomore year from Cato. "I love how they use their tight ends and how much they get the ball," The Woodlands (Tex.) The John Cooper School sophomore said. "I liked his coaching style and how he interacted with the tight ends during practice."

Visiting Missouri for the second time since November, Darrius Smiley got to be up close and personal with the staff this time around. The Class of 2028 offensive tackle learned to keep his core low and finish through his blocks while watching film with offensive line coach Brandon Jones. "Coach Jones, he said when we get to Mizzou, he's going to treat us like his own kids," said Smiley, who holds an offer from Nebraska. "He's going to stay hard on us." "It felt good to have Darrius there," Miles added, "because I'm glad he gets this early opportunity, especially him being a freshman."