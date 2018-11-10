Daniel Parker Jr. was supposed to be a defensive end. Dominic Gicinto’s only FBS offers before December were from Arkansas State and Memphis. On Saturday, the two freshmen from Kansas City were two of the biggest reasons Missouri beat Vanderbilt 33-28 to win its sixth game of the season. “There’s no telling who’s actually going to be stepping foot on the field with some of the misfortunes we’ve had,” quarterback Drew Lock, another Kansas City native, said. “They step on the field and don’t blink. That’s a dog mentality out of them. That shows the type of people we recruit here. Not necessarily these five stars that are going crazy places, but guys that are willing to work really hard and when their time comes, they’re going to take advantage of it. I’m super proud of them.” Parker was viewed as a defensive tackle or an offensive lineman as a junior in high school. He shed weight to play defensive end and was the best defensive player in Kansas City as a senior. Missouri’s coaches didn’t think he would see the field on defense and moved him to tight end in fall camp. “I’d rather be the guy that’s a Mizzou Tiger helping his team win a game,” Parker said when asked which side of the ball he preferred. Through eight games, Parker had been exclusively a blocker, often lining up at fullback. But after Albert Okwuegbunam was knocked out in the second quarter against Florida—and with Kendall Blanton already on the shelf with an injury—Parker’s role expanded. “His hands have gotten a little better,” head coach Barry Odom said. “He’s made plays in game. That all equates to him being more of a complete player. He can’t be just the blocking guy. I said the other day if anyone would have listened, someone asked what you liked out of Parker and Sam Bailey and I said their vertical stretching the field. I was giving you a hint.”

Parker caught one pass for three yards last week in the 38-17 win over Florida. But on Saturday, the Tigers looked for more out of the freshman from Blue Springs. He responded with three grabs for 40 yards. Two went for first downs, including a 15-yarder on Missouri’s game-winning 99-yard drive. The third was a 20-yard touchdown on a pop pass over the middle on which Albert O has made a living over the last two years. “It’s really just a feel play out of him,” Lock said. “If I’m not on the same page with what he’s feeling and what I’m feeling then it can go bad. That’s why I babied that one.” Parker, who joked after the catch last week that he had the best hands in the SEC, gave his quarterback all the credit on this one. “It was a perfect pass,” Parker said. “No, never,” Lock said when told of the comment. “He ended up bending a little bit and I was like, ‘Oh, gosh, I’ve got to get it to him.’ That’s Daniel making another great catch.” That Parker is a contributor at tight end is a surprise, but that he is playing as a freshman is not. Parker was heavily recruited and was a member of the vaunted “Tiger Ten,” the ballyhooed 2018 class from Missouri. Gicinto was an afterthought to that star-studded group. Few knew much about the diminutive speedster from Raytown before he broke out with 85 receptions for 1,341 yards and ten touchdowns as a senior. Even still, Missouri was the only major school to offer in December and Gicinto jumped on the chance to be a Tiger during his official visit. Gicinto made a key third-down catch for 25 yards on the go-ahead drive. But his biggest contribution was yet to come. Facing second and seven at its own 37-yard line with just under four minutes to play, the expectation was that Missouri would play it at least somewhat safe and burn some clock. Not so much. Lock looked for Gicinto on a deep route toward the left sideline and launched a perfect 42-yard pass to the freshman that put the Tigers in business at the Commodore 21.

