Kewan Lacy entering transfer portal

Missouri freshman running back Kewan Lacy became the eighth Tiger to head out of Columbia when he announced on his instagram Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The freshman running back burned his redshirt playing in five games this season and rushing for 104 yards on 23 attempts this season.

Lacy was a four-star recruit coming out of high school.

The Tigers will lose Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll to eligibility after the Music City Bowl as well, leaving next year's running back room led by Jamal Roberts and Tavorus Jones, joined by incoming freshmen in four-star Marquise Davis and three-star Brendan Haygood.

Army transfer back Kanye Udoh is set for a visit to Columbia on Wednesday, as well.