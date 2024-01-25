There’s nothing really new that can be said about Mizzou as a whole after this past week’s games. The Tigers suffered two more losses in more or less the same fashion as the ones that came before it in SEC play. They can be good on offense, or good on defense, but never both at the same time. They’re short on talent and have had a rough time closing games out. I already made the Sisyphus comparison.

So instead, I wanted to shift the focus this week on Tamar Bates, who’s been one of the few real bright spots this year. I remember meeting Bates for the first time this summer and I asked him if the move from Indiana to Missouri was a bigger adjustment on the court or off the court. It’s an easy ice-breaker I asked all the newcomers. And the typical responses you get are, “It’s a little bit of both … I’ve gotta get used to the terminology here … I’ve gotta build chemistry with my teammates … I come from a bigger town, so Columbia’s a little small … I’m from a small town, so Columbia’s a bit big,” etc.

But Bates’ answer stood out a bit.

“At this point in my college career, it's all about what's going on inside the gym,” he said.

If you look at Bates’ highlights while he was at Indiana, you’ll notice that the Hoosiers mostly utilized him off the ball as a spot-up shooter. He thrived in that role coming off the bench, hitting 37.4% of his 3-pointers as a sophomore. But you’ll also see in those highlights that Bates displayed the potential to do more. If a pass came late and/or a defender closed out on him quick, Bates proved capable of pump-faking his man and driving to the rim for a layup or to the elbow for a pull-up.

He’s had the freedom to do that far more often at Mizzou.