There were a few noteworthy things that happened with this past week.

1. Desiree Reed-Francois announced she’s leaving to become the AD at Arizona. I don’t have any new info here. I think @GabeD’s done an excellent job reporting all the details on this story. I’ve had a couple of interactions with Reed-Francois, all positive. Earlier this season, I ran into her on the court before the Border War. She was wearing some Mizzou gold Air Jordan 1s and I told her they looked cool.

“I’ve been ready for this game,” she said.

A few weeks ago at the Vanderbilt game, she saw that Gabe and I were sitting up in the crow’s nest at Memorial Gym and invited us to come sit with her closer to the floor in the second half. She was standing when we got there and I took an end seat on the second row, thinking I’d stay out of everyone’s way. But it ended up being the seat right next to her’s.

“You’ll have to excuse,” she said once she sat down, “I get pretty loud during games.”

I think athletic directors’ relationships with the media in general is a unique one. They’re not like coaches or players where you see or talk to them every day, even if you’re a beat writer. But they’re also, obviously, really important figures at the school.

When I covered Texas State at my last job, the athletic director who was first in charge during my time there barely acknowledged my existence. And I understood it to a degree. They’re busy people, they don’t necessarily have time to get to know us and answer a bunch of questions outside of a press conference. Being on good terms with the media does not equate to being a good AD.

But it does make a reporter’s job easier when they do take the time to establish that relationship. Desiree did and it’s something I’ve appreciated about her while I’ve been here.

As for what it means for the Tigers’ men’s basketball team, as Gabe already wrote, Dennis Gates’ leash is probably a little bit shorter. But that would’ve been the case with just about any coach in the country going into their third year whose school is bringing in a new AD. There’s nothing you can do to shed the “somebody else’s hire” label aside from producing results on the court. That’s what Gates will have to do to get the leash extended again.

2. Mizzou lost to Ole Miss and Tennessee by a combined eight points. Sean East II was awesome coming back from injury, but the Tigers’ margin for error is still minuscule.

It’s like we’ve been saying all season, the team plays to the level just below its competition. But again, the team’s got heart. It’s like nobody’s told them they’re 0-13 in SEC play. They didn’t look like a last-place team this week.

There are five games left in the season and three of them are against bottom-six teams in the conference. I don’t think a win or two is completely out of the question if Missouri can keep giving the kind of effort it did against the Volunteers.

3. Gates dropped an F-bomb.