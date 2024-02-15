If there was ever a team that needed a bye week, it was probably Mizzou.

The loss of Sean East II from the lineup due to a knee injury sank the Tigers to new lows this past week. The team suffered its two biggest home losses of the season, falling to Texas A&M by 19 and Mississippi State by 24.

In just about every game this season, the one thing you say about Missouri was that the team fought. The black and gold rarely got blown out because, even when trailing big, it refused to roll over. The team’s 20-point rally in a 70-68 win over Minnesota was likely a direct result of that.

But you can’t really say the same about MU’s most recent loss to the Bulldogs. Mizzou only trailed by four at halftime, then got outscored 45-25 in the second half. The Tigers had a season-high 20 turnovers and stopped getting back on defense altogether on some possessions.

If the season were a game, Missouri just gave up an 11-0 run and this week is the timeout a coach calls to keep the momentum from getting out of hand. The team has seven more opportunities to avoid going winless in SEC play. Four of them are on the road. Two of the home games are against top-three teams in the conference, Tennessee and Auburn. And KenPom doesn’t project the Tigers to be the favorite in any of the matchups.

That doesn’t mean their opponents aren’t beatable. It just means Mizzou’s going to have to be better than it has been.

If there was one silver lining to East being out, it’s that it allowed Nick Honor to regain his rhythm. Honor hasn’t been one to help carry the Tigers’ offense this season. He’s fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 10.8 points per game. According to KenPom, he only takes 20.2% of the team’s shots when he’s on the floor.

Those numbers increased when Missouri needed him to step up in East’s absence. Honor averaged 17 points per game in his past two outings, taking 28.4% of the team’s shots. He’s been a 40% shooter from beyond the arc all year long, but that percentage held even as his attempts increased against the Aggies and Bulldogs. He started dropping in floaters rather than picking up his dribble and getting stuck in the paint, a part of his game we haven’t seen much of before. He sat for all of four minutes in those two games combined.

Honor became the player head coach Dennis Gates has been politely urging him to be since he joined the black and gold last season. He wasn’t perfect in his role — he posted a three-to-nine assist-to-turnover ratio — but it was still a significantly better performance than those he’d turned in throughout the last few weeks.