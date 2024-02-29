King's Court: Looking at Mizzou's last three opportunities
For a moment, I thought that Wednesday was going to be the game that Mizzou finally got it done.
The team was just about as close as it had ever been in its matchup with Florida. I thought the trajectory of the night was going to flip when Walter Clayton Jr., UF’s leading scorer, fould out fo the game. As I wrote in my game story, the Tigers pulled within one point of the Gators on five separate occasions. Florida had an answer for Missouri nearly every time it got that close. And MU had no answers for UF.
I thought head coach Dennis Gates made a good point after the game, too: it’s not like they took bad shots in those spots. It’s not like they had the wrong players taking those shots, either. We’re talking about a missed layup from Tamar Bates, or missed 3-pointers from a wide-open Sean East II or Nick Honor. They’re the best looks this offense is currently capable of generating.
But the team failed to execute every time. And yes, Mizzou didn’t lose by one possession. But taking a lead at any point could’ve been all the momentum the team needed to get its first SEC win.
It felt different Wednesday night. But it wasn’t.
The what-ifs continue to pile up. Sisyphus continues to roll his rock. The team now has three games left on its slate. Three chances to avoid going defeated.
The best opportunity seems like its next game against Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels are in the middle of a rough spell, losing six of their last seven, the lone win coming against the Tigers. That game was only decided by three points, 79-76, and took place in Oxford, Miss. Missouri will have homecourt advantage this time around. And credit where credit is due: the team does still have a very real homecourt advantage. The fans are still showing up despite the record. A five-point swing shouldn’t be insurmountable.
Mizzou follows it up with a Senior Night game against No. 12 Auburn. Emotions are going to be high, especially if the team is still winless by this point. The black and gold won’t lack for motivation. But it’d take an unreal performance from MU to pull off the upset. Auburn’s been one of the best teams in the league all season long and Missouri isn’t close to being on the same level at the moment.
That leaves a road game against LSU in the regular season finale. The purple and gold Tigers are beatable, but they also aren’t pushovers, going 7-8 in SEC play so far. Even last year’s MU squad had a tough time with this game on the road, allowing LSU to get off to a 19-point lead before rallying in the second half to take an 81-76 victory. Giving up a 19-point lead to anybody would all but doom the current version of Mizzou’s team.
KenPom doesn’t have Missouri favored in any of the three outings, but does still project the team to come out with a win somehow, some way. The pressure’s going to continue building until the Tigers get it done.
It’s clear that the basketball gods are displeased with Missouri.
What’s not clear, however, is why the basketball gods are displeased.
