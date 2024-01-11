Same song, second verse.

After Missouri dropped its game against Kansas in early December I wrote the following in that week’s column: “To only lose by nine points against the No. 2 team in the country was encouraging, but that only counts for so much.” The Tigers followed that up with a close loss against a beatable Seton Hall team and a blowout loss to Illinois. The “good” loss to the Jayhawks, in the end, didn’t count for anything.

Mizzou played one of its best games of the year against Kentucky on Tuesday, especially considering how short-handed the team was. Noah Carter had his first 20-point game since Nov. 29, 2022. Tamar Bates had his fifth-straight game with at least 10 points and is really starting to solidify his role with the Tigers. I wrote at length about the job Sean East II has done in my stats that stood out piece. John Tonje had his best game of the season. Heck, Mabor Majak was on the floor for eight minutes — the most he’s seen since he was back at Cleveland State — and it wasn’t a complete disaster.

The defense was bad, but there are two points I want to make here. The first is that this was the one game in which both Caleb Grill and Anthony Robinson II, the team’s two best perimeter defenders, weren’t available. The Tigers’ defense as a whole has taken a backslide since Grill’s injury. Opponents were only scoring 67.2 points per game through the first nine contests of the season, but have been putting up 77.8 points per game in the six games since Grill went down.

The second is that Kentucky makes every defense look bad. The Wildcats put up 84 points on Kansas, 87 on North Carolina and Florida and 95 on Miami and Louisville. Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN had two Kentucky freshmen in the top 16 of their first big board for the 2024 NBA Draft — both players, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard, came off the bench in Tuesday’s matchup. I voted for the Wildcats to finish ninth in the conference in the SEC preseason poll. I could’ve voted for them to be ninth in the nation and that still would’ve been too low.

So, again, given what Mizzou was up against, the team didn’t play half-bad against Kentucky. But it still lost. The Tigers are 8-7. That’s the bottom line. Putting on a solid performance on the road against the Wildcats means zilch if you can’t beat Georgia at home.

The loss to the Bulldogs was significantly more eye-opening about what this team’s limitations are. Missouri got a career-best game from Aidan Shaw, a bounce-back night from Carter and regular contributions from East and Bates. The team had all the momentum on its side after rallying back from being down 17. KenPom gave Mizzou a greater than 67% win probability two different times in the last 10 minutes of the game. And it still wasn’t enough.