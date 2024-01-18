This season’s starting to feel a little Sisyphean.

Sisyphus, you’ll recall, was a character in Greek mythology who cheated Death by chaining him up, believed he was more clever than Zeus — the god, not Mizzou’s Spanish forward — and was punished for his crimes by being forced to endlessly push a humongous boulder up a steep hill in the underworld for eternity, only for the rock to inevitably roll back down to the bottom of the hill before he could get to the top.

I’m not sure what the Tigers did that was blasphemous, but the basketball gods are clearly not pleased, denying them from getting over the hump.

Think about some of the losses this year. The Braggin’ Rights game was the only one that was a disaster from start to finish. In every other game, Missouri either had a decent-sized lead at some point, or was only a couple of possessions away from pulling out a win. That’s a double-edged sword, though — it’s probably more frustrating as a fan to watch a team repeatedly show it’s capable of winning and routinely lose rather than seeing them get torched on a consistent basis.

I thought Gabe made some excellent points in his column this weekend. Last year’s team got pretty lucky and maybe this season might be a balancing out of sorts. If the Tigers’ could’ve closed out against Jackson State, Georgia and South Carolina, we’re talking about an 11-6 team. Which, it’s not like that’s a record to write home about and it’s certainly not one that would’ve gotten the team into the NCAA tournament. But it would’ve at least kept Mizzou’s head above water at over .500. Right now, at 8-9, the team’s drowning and there aren’t any life preservers that Dennis Gates can throw out.

The last time Gates had a four-game losing streak was his first year at Cleveland State in 2019-20. He actually had two of them that season — one that lasted six games and another that lasted four. But that Vikings team was so bad, it was a shock when they won at all. Gates was voted as the Horizon League Coach of the Year for merely going 7-11 in conference play with that group.

It might not be time to start thinking about this Mizzou team that way, but it’s getting close. You can’t talk about where things went sideways without starting with the injuries the team suffered. I wrote about the impact of Caleb Grill’s absence last week. John Tonje was never 100% healthy after injuring his foot during the summer, which is why they’re now shutting him down for the season. And while Kaleb Brown might not have made a sizeable impact, he was somebody that Gates thought would be a part of the rotation.

And so, a squad whose depth was supposed to be one of its biggest strengths suddenly isn’t very deep. Gates has just two healthy players who fit in naturally at the small forward spot: Tamar Bates and Curt Lewis. If he needs someone else to play at that spot, what are his options? He can roll out a three-guard lineup with Nick Honor, Sean East II and Anthony Robinson II. That group gives up a lot of size with both East and Robinson being listed at 6-foot-2. Or Gates can try to shoehorn Noah Carter or Trent Pierce in next to a pair of other bigs. Carter doesn’t seem to have the quickness to keep up with perimeter players and Pierce hasn’t looked ready to sustain consistent minutes yet.

So, there aren’t really any good choices for Gates. As my dad put it, “They’re like a baseball team without a closer.” And that’s just one of several issues with Missouri right now.