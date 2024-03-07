The last time I wrote about Mizzou’s lineup stats, the team still had a winning record. Caleb Grill was still slated to come back from injury in a few weeks. The idea that the Tigers wouldn’t win a game in conference play probably hadn’t entered anyone’s mind yet.

The team’s played in 17 games since its last victory, a meaningless 92-59 drubbing over Central Arkansas on Dec. 30. MU’s now 14 games below .500. Grill has yet to return to the court. And the idea that Missouri’s going winless in conference play is more realistic than not.

The sample size for the lineup data has more than doubled over the past two months, which has painted a clearer picture of what’s gone wrong for the black and gold. The main question being asked back at the end of 2023 was “Will Dennis Gates settle into an eight-man rotation?” We have the answer now: He never did. Or at least, he never could because of the lack of depth at the wing position due to Grill and John Tonje both suffering season-ending injuries.

With those two out, Mizzou’s head coach has scrambled all year long trying to find a cohesive five-man lineup. If a group looked promising one night, it often didn’t perform as well the next.

“Some nights, we may hit 10 threes, other nights we may hit two,” Gates said after his team’s 91-84 home loss to Arkansas on Jan. 31. “Some nights we get to the line, some nights we don't. Sometimes we get positive assist-turnover-ratio — it's just the inconsistencies that is happening. We don't know going into the game … what stats we can really count on and what department we can get it. So it's sort of like on the sideline, you're trying to figure out which guys are ready to play, ready to produce at that moment. And again, no one's gonna have sympathy or empathy for us. We gotta go out there and compete.”

The lack of stability was a puzzle Gates could never solve. That struggle is demonstrated in the lineup data (all of which is being provided by CBB Analytics in this column). Last season, the Tigers rolled out 280 unique lineup combinations. They’re already up to 323 this year with a minimum of two games remaining on their slate. The 2022-23 team had 25 five different lineups play at least 14 minutes (the minimum number needed to qualify for national rankings). The 2023-24 team has only had 13 lineups plays that much so far (though, a few more could reach that threshold in the last few outings of the season).

Here are some of the groups from this year’s squad that stand out.