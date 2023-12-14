In truth, I don’t have that many fresh thoughts about the Border War.

It was a “good” loss for Missouri. I wrote after the game about how the Tigers were slightly better than Kansas for about 34 minutes. But during those other six minutes, the Jayhawks were the far superior squad. You can point to a lot of moments that killed Mizzou’s momentum — the airballs from Noah Carter and Nick Honor, the fumbled alley-oops to Aidan Shaw, the bricked 3-pointer from Trent Pierce. To only lose by nine points against the No. 2 country was encouraging, but that only counts for so much.

Caleb Grill being out for over a month hurts. Sean East II has been incredible, but Missouri wins games when it has multiple guys who can threaten on offense. Grill seemed like someone the Tigers were beginning to count on, not just because of the high level of defense and rebounding he brought to the table, but also because he scored 10 points at Pitt and 13 points against Wichita State, canning 5-11 of his 3s in those two games. On Tiger Talk last night, head coach Dennis Gates joked that he went up to Grill and said “Caleb, you made a shot after your injury. Are you sure you’re hurt?”

Gates also noted on the show that his team needs a third scorer to win a game like that. Even if Grill couldn’t sustain it every night, he was at least an option. Without him, I’m not sure there’s a clear-cut favorite to take over those minutes. Tamar Bates doesn’t shoot as often as you’d expect. Anthony Robinson II has shown promise but it seemed like the moment got him at Kansas and Gates has mostly gone away from playing him, East and Honor together. Curt Lewis has helped spark big runs but doesn’t make much of an impression in the box score. The same goes for Pierce, though Gates did say he liked what he saw from the freshman defensively during Saturday’s game. John Tonje can’t get on the floor for whatever reason.

Until one of them emerges as a consistent contributor, specifically on offense, I think Gates will keep cycling through all of them until he can get Grill back. That’s not a great issue to have heading into two of your most important non-conference games of the season. The team’s defense will keep it competitive in most outings, but having a better idea of what the wing rotation looks like would’ve made life a lot easier.

Mizzou probably needs to go 1-1 against Seton Hall and Illinois to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Pirates are the easier of the two opponents by a decent amount. The Tigers have a lot at stake this weekend.